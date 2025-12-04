EU Transport Ministers agree to incentives for trucks with the amendment of the directive on dimensions and weights
Road haulage - denounce CER, ERFA, RFF, UIP, UIRR and UNIFE - can expect economic gains, but society will have to wait for a reduction in the environmental impact of logistics
Bruxelles
December 4, 2025
Today, the European Union's transport ministers adopted
a Council position amending Directive 53
of 25 July 1996 on authorised dimensions and weights for lorries,
Buses and coaches operating in international traffic
including incentives for the road haulage sector to
invests in zero-emission technologies, in particular by enabling
compensation for the additional weight due to these technologies.
In addition, the amendments would allow the use of the Systems
European Modular Vehicles (EMS), the heavy-duty vehicles that can reach
25 metres in length, between the different Member States that
allow use. "This - underlined the minister
of the Danish Transport Department, Thomas Danielsen - will contribute to
promote the adoption of the ecological transition of transport on
while ensuring the future safety of the transport sector,
transport'.
The Council's position would also allow zero-speed trucks
or combinations of heavy-duty vehicles involved in
intermodal transport operations to cross borders
even if they exceed the maximum weights defined in the Directive, and if the
weight does not exceed what is allowed on both sides of the
frontier.
With today's endorsement by the Council of the EU, the
presidency can now start negotiations with the Parliament
to reach a final agreement.
The position adopted by the Council today was not
welcomed by the main European associations of the
rail and intermodal freight transport. In a statement
CER, ERFA, RFF, UIP, UIRR and UNIFE found that if
in the summer of 2023, when it presented the "Package for a
greener freight transport", the European Commission
had promised "greater economic gains with less
environmental impact', noted that, with the adoption of
Council for a general approach on the weights of the
and the size of road commercial vehicles, the
of road haulage can expect economic gains, but the
society will have to wait for a reduction in the impact
environmental of logistics.
The six associations underlined the harmful impact that the
could have, consciously widening the gap between
competitiveness that has disadvantaged freight transport
railway for too long, and recalled that the proposal on the
The weights and dimensions of the trucks had to go hand in hand with the
revision of the combined transport directive. "Achieving
a positive and ambitious outcome in this review -
highlighted CER, ERFA, RFF, UIP, UIRR and UNIFE - was, and remains,
essential to ensure that all modes of transport
become more efficient, contribute to a
more sustainable European logistics and help the EU to
achieve the objectives of the Clean Industrial Deal by incentivising
rail and intermodal freight transport solutions. To this end,
regarding - the six associations denounced - the intention of the
Commission (2026 Work Programme) to withdraw the proposal for a
Revision of the Combined Transport Directive - part of the
same Package for greener freight transport -
represents a negative signal and should be kept in mind
in the evaluation of the proposal on weights and dimensions'
(
of 24
October 2025).
CER, ERFA, RFF, UIP, UIRR and UNIFE noted that, 'in
a highly cost-sensitive market, any facility
Cross-border truck management with Modular Systems
European Union will make rail and intermodal transport less
Good looking. This, they stressed, is in contrast
with the EU's stated objectives: strengthening the internal market,
balancing the freight sector by promoting high-speed
capacities such as rail, increasing energy efficiency
and reduce emissions, as well as road accidents and congestion.
Strengthening the economic attractiveness of freight transport
heavy-duty end-to-end via truck will further accelerate the
degradation of road infrastructure, with a consequent increase in
road works and related congestion. In addition
Enabling the cross-border movement of more
long and heavy risks compromising the efforts to build
interoperable multimodal supply chains based on a robust
combined transport ecosystem, given that a significant number of
of intermodal terminals and railway wagons will not be in
capable of accommodating EMS vehicles".
CER, ERFA, RFF, UIP, UIRR and UNIFE therefore urged the
EU legislators not to lose sight of the most important vision of the
of an interoperable and long-term logistics ecosystem, and
able to achieve shared transport objectives,
Energy, climate, environment and social.
