Assiterminal, the MIT note clarifies that the 90-minute allowance applies only to waiting times
Ferrari: the Conference of Presidents of the Port Authorities could evaluate a sort of national program agreement
Roma/Genova
November 5, 2025
Responding with yesterday's circular to the reports both by
of the customer and by the hauliers received by the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport on a series of
critical issues on the loading and unloading times of the
goods, as regulated by the legislative decree of 21 May
(Article 4) aimed at ensuring the continuity of the
Road transport, the Ministry recalled that the rule indicates
strictly in 90 minutes the connected deductible period
waiting for the purposes of both loading and unloading goods
(paragraph 1), which is set at 100 euros the compensation due to the
vector for each hour or fraction of an hour of delay relative to the
exceeding the aforementioned exemption period (paragraph 2), which
The compensation of 100 euros is also due, without further
deductible periods, if the indicated times are exceeded
contractually for the material execution of the
loading or unloading (paragraph 3) and that also in this case the compensation is
due to the carrier for each hour or fraction of an hour of delay.
With the circular, the MIT specifies that in the deductible referred to in
paragraph 1 does not include the times for loading and
discharge, that there are no related duty-free periods
compensation for exceeding loading and unloading times and
that the compensation is due in full (100 euros) also for
exceeding the duty-free period (paragraph 2) or loading or
discharge (paragraph 3) less than one hour. The rule, moreover - specifies
the Ministry - clarifies that compensation is not due
if the delay is attributable to the carrier.
In addition, noting that the loading and unloading of goods
involve many players in the logistics chain (road carrier,
freight forwarder, shipping agent, terminal operator, etc.), which these
Operations can be carried out in terminals with
very different from each other (ports, freight terminals, logistics platforms,
etc.), that the law provides that "the client and the
charger are held jointly and severally to correspond to the carrier"
the indemnity "without prejudice to the right of recourse between the
co-obligated to the actual responsible" and that
There is a wide variety of transport contracts (in the form of
written and unwritten) and the contracting parties, the Dicastery
highlights the need to define with the greatest possible
accuracy possible and in advance, the place, the methods
vehicle access time, the time of execution and the times of
execution of the operations themselves, as well as the methods
of attestation of the aforementioned agreements. Among other things - recalls the
MIT - please note that the carrier can prove the timetable
arrival with digital tools; It is therefore essential
that the exact time and place of loading are identified, or
as well as the methods of access of vehicles to the
loading and unloading points. It is also recommended - he continues
the circular - to provide precise indications about the number of
responsible for loading or unloading, in consideration of what
provided for the payment of compensation and the right of recourse,
as well as to explain what is meant by "any
force majeure", also in consideration that the rule
recalls the responsibilities of the carrier, the
the shipper, the shipper and the owner of the goods in the event of
of violation of laws and regulations
protection of road traffic safety and safety
(art. 7 of Legislative Decree 286/2005).
Commenting on the clarifications provided by the Ministry, the president
of the Italian Association of Port Terminal Operators (Assiterminal),
Tomaso Cognolato, noted that the ministry's note "clarifies
Unequivocally that the 90-minute allowance only applies
waiting times and do not include the material time taken
to load or unload the goods, as required and also indicated
by Assiterminal during the discussions with the Ministry".
The association complained that "in recent months, on the subject,
some acronyms representing the world of road transport had
provided different indications to their members, creating confusion and
potential disputes, while a large part of the logistics cluster is
was set as a goal to focus on efficiency
of the supply chain and of the customer/carrier relationship, trying not to
fueling contrasts".
'The valuation of the transport contract as a
referred to by Legislative Decree 286/2005, from which the operator
terminal or port company is excluded - observed the
director of Assiterminal, Alessandro Ferrari - is a
further element of clarity; could be useful - he
highlighted - that the Conference of Presidents of the Authorities
Port System could evaluate a sort of agreement
national programme that tends to improve, also through a
uniform digitization of PCS, the efficiency of
import-export that pass through the ports, thus enhancing the
digitalisation processes in place and dialogue with
operators, first and foremost terminal operators, but also with the
Customs. There are still some questions - Ferrari concluded -
unresolved issues, such as why the maritime carrier
is never referred to in this context as part of the supply chain
logistics even when unloading tens of thousands of
containers, the risk of the right of recourse as well as the
Relationship between port/congestion fee and the regulation of expectations
As recalled by the Infrastructure Decree: on some of these issues
We have obviously asked for a legal opinion to be provided to our
associates'.
