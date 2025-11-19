Strong growth in the quarterly performance of the US cruise group Viking

In the third quarter of this year, the group's revenues
U.S. cruise Viking Holdings amounted to 2.0
billion dollars, with an increase of +19.1% on the same
period of 2024, of which 1.86 billion generated by the sale of
cruises (+18.8%) and 141.2 million from sales on board ships
(+24,0%). In addition, the largest share of revenues, equal to
to $967.4 million (+9.9%), was generated by the
fleet of river cruise ships of the group, while revenues
generated by ocean-going cruise ships amounted to 876.0
million, with a significant increase of +32.0% achieved thanks to
also to the entry into the fleet of two new ships.
Ebitda amounted to €680.0 million
(+32.3%), operating profit of €604.7 million (+23.7%) and net profit
to $514.0 million (+35.4%).
In the period July-September 2025, the fleet of 75 ships
The group's river stations hosted 131 thousand passengers (+4.5%), while
the fleet of ocean-going ships hosted 86 thousand (+23.6%).