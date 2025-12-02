GSL invests $90 million to buy three 8,600 TEU containerships built in 2010 and 2011

Global Ship Lease has invested a total of 90 million euros in
dollars to buy three 8,600 TEU containerships built in
Korea in 2010 and 2011 which underwent interventions to
improve their environmental performance. GSL has announced that the three
ships, which it expects to take delivery by the end of the year, are
used under rental agreements with a primary
shipping company at rates below market rates. The
Contracts have a flexible duration, with the last deliveries scheduled
in mid-2030. GSL also specified that, assuming
that the full duration of the charters is reached, it is expected that
will generate a total turnover of approximately 88 million dollars
and pointed out that, at a ship scrapping price of 400
dollars per ton, ships would have a recycling value
of about 40 million dollars.
Commenting on the acquisition, Global Executive's Chairman
Ship Lease, George Youroukos, pointed out that these three ships
"They are the cash cows of the future and - he underlined -
we are happy to buy them at a price with connected rental,
close to the current market value of a single non-
rental: in fact, three for the price of one".