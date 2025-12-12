Hapag-Lloyd orders CIMC Raffles to build eight 4,500 TEU container carriers

Hapag-Lloyd has signed an order against the shipyard
Chinese naval CIMC Raffles for the construction of eight ships
container holder with a capacity of 4,500 TEUs that will be
taken over in 2028 and 2029. The German company has made
I note today that the investment amounts to more than 500 million
Dollars. Ships will be able to be powered by methanol.
In addition, the company has communicated the decision to rent to
14 container ships, including four of the capacity
of 1,800 TEUs, six of 3,500 TEUs and four of 4,500 TEUs, which will be
delivered between 2027 and 2029. Overall investments
of Hapag-Lloyd in new ships with a capacity of less than 5,000
TEUs will concern 22 units.