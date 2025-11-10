Ocean Network Express establishes its own shipping agency in Greece

Ocean Network Express (ONE) shipping company
Singapore, born in mid-2017 from the merger of the
of the Japanese "K" containerized maritime transport
Line, MOL and NYK, has established its own shipping agency in
Greece which will become operational on December 1st. The
new company ONE Greece will take over all activities
carried out so far from Piraeus and Thessaloniki by the Greek Maritime Agency
E.N.A Shipping Agency which was established on April 1st
2018 by Greece's Romilos J. Davelopoulos Maritime & Commercial
Co. and Scandinavian Near East Agency (SNEAL) expressly as
representative of the ONE services in Greece.