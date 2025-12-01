Tomorrow in Rome the general assembly of the Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality will be held

Tomorrow in Rome, at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome,
The Sustainable Intermodality Logistics Association
(ALIS) will hold its general assembly which will see
authoritative representatives of the business world,
industry and institutions to discuss the future of the
logistics, sustainable mobility and transport in
Italy, with particular attention to the energy transition, the
digitalisation, employment issues and competitiveness
of the national production system.
In the rich program of interviews, institutional interventions and
thematic sessions, starting at 9.00 a.m. and ending at 1.30 p.m. and
moderated by Bruno Vespa, Monica Maggioni and Massimo
Giletti, ministers Antonio Tajani (Ministers of Foreign Affairs) will also speak
Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation), Matteo Salvini
(Infrastructure and Transport), Francesco Lollobrigida (Agriculture,
Food Sovereignty and Forests) and Giuseppe Valditara
(Education and Merit).
"Our general assembly - anticipated the
president of ALIS, Guido Grimaldi - aims to
further strengthen the dialogue between institutions, businesses and
stakeholders, promoting an integrated, sustainable and
that enhances Made in Italy, innovation,
infrastructure and social cohesion. We want to give substance to the
challenges today and build together strategies for the future of the
industrial and logistics system. We are therefore very pleased
that the General Assembly has obtained the patronage of the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation,
of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport,
of the Environment and Energy Security and the Ministry of Environment,
of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry:
a sign of attention to the work we carry out
and the issues we highlight."