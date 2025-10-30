In the third trimester the revenues of COSCO Shipping Holdings are diminished of the -20.4%

To attenuate the effect on the quarterly revenues of the decrease of the value of the marine hires is not enough the increase of +4.9% of the volumes of containerized cargos transported from the fleet of the Chinese group in the period. In the trimester July-september of 2025, in fact, the revenues of COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. are results pairs to 58,50 billion yuan (8,2 billion dollars), with a decrease of the -20,4% on the correspondent period last year, of which 56,23 billion yuan generated from the activity of containerized marine transport (- 21.2%).
In the period the fleet of portacontenitori of the Chinese group has transported volumes of goods in container pairs to 6,90 million teu, with a less marked increase of +4.9% on the third trimester of 2024, of which 4,96 million teu transported from the COSCO Shipping Lines (+6.6%) that is the main company of navigation of the group. On the sun transpacifiche routes were transported 1,23 million teu (- 4.2%), of which 704 thousand teu transported from COSCO Shipping Lines (- 3.9%), activity that have generated revenues pairs respective to 14,54 billion (-34.2%) and 8,63 billion yuan (-34.7%). On the routes Asia-Europe the total traffic enlivened has been of 1,01 million teu (+3.0%), of which 664 thousand teu transported from the main carrier of the group (+4.9%), activity that has produced revenues of 10,91 billion (-32.3%) and 7,58 billion yuan (-28.9%). On the intra-Asian routes the volumes embarked from the fleet have been pairs to 2,32 million teu (+1.6%), of which 1,38 million teu on the ships of COSCO Shipping Lines (+1.6%), activities whose relative revenues have been pairs to 13,79 billion (-13.2%) and 8.54 billion yuan (-13.0%). On the Chinese national routes have been transported - entirely from the ships of COSCO Shipping Lines - 1,56 million teu (+17.2%), for revenues pairs to 3,26 billion yuan (+14.5%). On the other international routes the traffic has been of 781 thousand teu (+11.6%), of which 644 thousand teu transported from COSCO Shipping Lines (+9.5%), for correspondents revenues pairs to 9,32 billion (-11.0%) and 8,34 billion yuan (-14.4%).
In the third trimester of this year the operating profit recorded from the group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. is piled to 17,20 billion yuan (-48.0%) and the profit clearly to 10,59 billion (-56.0%).