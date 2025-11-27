Cisl and Fit Cisl Savona, 2025 turned out to be a substantially positive year for Vado Gateway

Cisl and the representation for the transport sector of the
have announced that in today's meeting with Vado Gateway
aimed at verifying development trends and prospects
of the port terminal of Vado-Ligure it was learned that
"Despite the uncertain context of recent years - they have
explained the head of Cisl Savona, Simone Pesce, and the secretary
territorial Fit Cisl Liguria, Danilo Causa - 2025 has
substantially positive year, confirming a trend of
growth and gradual consolidation of employment in a coherent manner
with the increase or distribution of traffic". For 2026 -
They added - "We are working on confirming the volumes
as well as the finding of new opportunities determined
the reopening of the Suez Canal and the resumption of some
markets".
Pesce and Causa specified that "also from the point of view of
view of the infrastructures useful for the development of the SI terminal
show some positive signs with respect to the resumption of the process
for the construction of the Bossarino toll booth, the advancement of the
works for the adaptation of the expressway and
some adjustments to the structures and railway connections".
"As for the future of Reefer Terminal, while not
having received reassurances - continued the representatives
of the CISL - the CEO showed moderation
optimism that the project of
investment in fresh warehouse. How Cisl and Fit Savona - have
specified Pesce e Causa - we reiterated the need to
enhance the trade union debate on employment issues with the
category federation to monitor entries and
consolidations and with the Confederation on what are the
aspects of development of an important economic reality not
only for the province but for an entire area of the country".