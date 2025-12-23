In the third quarter, cargo traffic in the port of Civitavecchia fell by -3.0%

In the third quarter of this year, the ports administered
by the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
A total of 3.90 million vehicles were handled
tons of goods, with an increase of +3.5% on the same
period of 2025, of which 2.24 million tonnes handled by the
port of Civitavecchia (-3.0%), 1.13 million tons from
port of Fiumicino (+14.6%) and 530 thousand tons from the port
of Gaeta (+12.4%).
The decline recorded by the port of Civitavecchia is
was contained by the +11.1% increase in rolling stock
to 1.56 million tons. Containerized traffic down
with 231 thousand tons (-1.5%) and more marked was
the reduction of bulk cargo. In the liquid bulk sector,
316 thousand tons (-18.4%) were handled, including 307 thousand
tons of refined petroleum products (-20.7%) and 9 thousand
tons of other cargo. Dry bulk cargo totaled
133 thousand tons (-53.0%), of which 96 thousand tons of products
metallurgical, iron ore, ores and non-ferrous metals
(-53.3%), 22 thousand tons of coal (+1,357.0), 3 thousand tons
of minerals and building materials (-94.9%) and 12 thousand tons
of other dry bulk (-13.2%).
In the period July-September of 2025 the port of Civitavecchia
recorded cruise traffic of 1.38 million
passengers (-4.1%), of which 718 thousand at embarkation/disembarkation (-4.1%) and
699 thousand in transit (+1.0%). Passengers on maritime services
line were 873 thousand (-0.4%).
In the first nine months of this year, the three ports handled
9.97 million tons of goods globally, with a decrease
by -0.7% over the corresponding period of 2024, of which 6.11 million
of tons handled by the port of Civitavecchia (+1.4%), 2.50
million tons from the port of Fiumicino (-3.6%) and 1.36 million tons
of tons from the port of Gaeta (-4.1%).