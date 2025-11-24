Free Wheels, the new rules on payment times leave hauliers without protection
They do not address - explains Franchini - the heart of the problem: the disproportion of bargaining power between customers and small carriers
Modena
November 24, 2025
The changes introduced by Law No. 105 of 18 July 2025 in
in terms of payment times in freight transport represent "a
Reform that reforms nothing". Cinzia Franchini denounces it,
president of the Ruote Libere association, commenting on the circulars
released by the Central Committee of the Register of Road Hauliers
relating to these measures. "The new law - explains Franchini -
is presented as a step forward, but in real life
Road haulage companies change absolutely nothing. The term
maximum payment remains set at 60 days from the date of
issue of the invoice, which in practice become 90 or
even 120 days from the service. An unsustainable threshold
for a sector that thrives on immediate liquidity and costs
Growing. If this is the "protection", we are in front of
to a bluff".
According to Ruote Libere, the mechanism introduced, which provides for the
possibilities for the Italian Competition Authority and
of the Market to intervene in the event of "widespread delays and
reiterated", remains a purely theoretical device, far away
from the reality in which thousands of micro-enterprises operate.
"In order for the AGCM to intervene," Franchini points out
It takes months of documented delays, a phenomenon that is widespread over several
clients, tables, certified e-mails, substitute declarations and entire declarations
half-yearly unpaid invoices. But who really knows the
industry knows that almost no small carrier will have time,
tools and courage to face this bureaucracy. And even in the
exceptional case in which the report goes ahead, the sanction
it would end up with the State, not with those who have to collect. The damage remains at the
transporter'.
Ruote Libere also denounces the absence of any measure that
faster or more automatic debt collection: no
Shortening of payment terms, no immediate penalty
for the single late invoice, no privileges in payments,
No quick procedure, no protection against retaliation
commercial towards those who report.
"The reality - continues Franchini - is that the
transporter who is not paid continues to have at his disposal
only injunction, lawyer and years of waiting. Meanwhile, the costs
they run and there is a lack of liquidity. It was not wanted
face - underlines the president of Ruote Libere - the heart of the
problem: the disproportion of contractual strength between the client and the
small vectors".
For the association, moreover, the circulars of the Central Committee
confirm that the law is not yet fully operational:
Interlocutions, procedures, guidelines will be needed. Meanwhile
hauliers continue to be the ATM of the supply chain.
"Politics, with the complicity of the associations of
category that have drawn up this measure - says
Franchini - has chosen not to disturb the structured and
to unload everything on the shoulders of the most fragile. This
reform, as it has been written, even risks
worsening the situation: now delays in payments are added to
a load of obligations, declarations and tables that few will be able to
afford to manage".
According to Ruote Libere, the category needed something completely different:
real 30-day payments, in line with European proposals,
automatic penalties for each individual delay, as is the case in
Spain, effective protections against retaliation for whistleblowers, a
Rapid and industry-specific debt collection and a review of the
power relationship between customers and carriers, today - highlights
the association - totally unbalanced. "If no action is taken
really - concludes Franchini - we will continue to see companies
Virtuous to close due to lack of liquidity, while delays
in payments will remain a tolerated practice. Freewheels
will continue to denounce, with determination and without
compromises, what this law does not have the courage to
face".
