Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk have not set a date for the return of their ships through Suez

It is nothing new that from the end of 2024, when
Houthi attacks on ships in transit in the
Red Sea, the Suez Canal Authority has
progressively intensified efforts to convince the
shipping companies to return their ships to the route that
crosses the Egyptian canal rather than walking the one that
avoid passing around the Cape of Good Hope. It is a
novelty, however, that the top manager of a primary
shipping company has bothered to meet
yesterday the president of the Suez Canal Authority in Ismailia for a
meeting in which, as expressly announced at the beginning of this
month by the Egyptian authority, the
return of the ships of this shipping company on the route
through the Suez Canal. At the end of yesterday's meeting
with the managing director of the shipping group A.P.
Møller-Mærsk, Vincent Clerc, the Authority of the
Canal announced that as early as next month the ships of the
Danish company would have resumed transits through Suez.
At the moment it is not known whether the partnership agreement
signed yesterday by the two sides includes commitments to that effect
or is limited, as anticipated at the beginning of the month, to the promotion of the
cooperation in various sectors, including shipbuilding,
logistics and container maintenance and repair. The group
Maersk, as reported yesterday by the "Reuters" news agency,
However, it has not yet set a precise date for the
return to the transits of its ships through Suez. It has
The Danish company itself confirmed today in a statement
joint venture with the German Hapag-Lloyd, with which it formed the
vessel sharing agreement called Gemini Cooperation which is
became operational last February.
A.P. Møller-Mærsk and Hapag-Lloyd recalled that
have planned, already at the start of their cooperation
operational, a network of services based on ship transits
around the Cape of Good Hope due to the continuous
disruptions to maritime traffic in the Red Sea. "The ambition
of Gemini - the two companies specified - is
has always been to return to an east-west network based on Suez,
As soon as the security situation in the region
Will. However, given that the safety of crews,
of ships and cargoes remain our top priority,
At the moment we do not have a specific timeline to change the
Gemini's east-west network for navigation across the Sea
Red. Given the progress of the ceasefire in Gaza –
continues the note from Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd - we are closely monitoring
developments in the region and we are constantly conducting evaluations
in-depth security insights. When the security conditions
will deem appropriate, and in line with the status of the Gemini
as the market leader in the reliability of
schedule, Hapag-Lloyd and A.P. Møller-Mærsk
will scrupulously coordinate with their respective customers and
key stakeholders to ensure an orderly transfer
to a Suez-based network, with minimal disruption to supplies
chain of our customers".