The Port of Rotterdam plans a terminal for the offshore wind sector
A public consultation has been launched
Rotterdam
November 26, 2025
The Port Authority of Rotterdam today launched a
public consultation on a project developed by the body for
build a 45-hectare terminal in the north-western part
of the Maasvlakte port area dedicated to activities for the
offshore wind sector, an area on which to carry out the
Storage, transport, assembly and delivery of components
both for wind turbines and for their foundations. The project
it provides that the terminal can become operational halfway
2029.
The terminal quay, 835 linear meters long, has been
also designed for the landing of self-climbing platforms as well as
of ro-ro ships. In addition to the construction of offshore wind farms, the
terminal will also be equipped for the recycling of these
Facilities.
