Slight decrease in freight traffic in the ports of Barcelona and Valencia in October

Last month, cargo traffic in the ports of Barcelona and
Valencia recorded a slight decrease in both airports that
was -0.6% on October 2024 in the Catalan port where
A total of 5.68 million tons were handled
of loads. In Barcelona, the decrease was determined
by the declines in the volumes of various goods and dry bulk cargo. In the
first sector, a total of 2.92 million tonnes of
containerized goods (-2.5%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 325 thousand TEUs (+1.8%), of which 121 million TEUs in
transit (-8.4%) and 204 thousand TEUs in import-export (+8.9%), and 1.02
million tons of other miscellaneous goods (-4.7%). The total of
was 245 thousand tons (-39.8%) and
that of liquid bulk cargo by 1.50 million tons (+20.4%),
of which 1.12 million tons of hydrocarbons (+16.7%) and 380 thousand
tons of other cargo (+33.1%). In October 2025, traffic
cruise line in Barcelona was 490 thousand passengers
(+21.3%) and that of ferry passengers by 101 thousand units
(+4,8%).
Last month, global cargo traffic in the port of
Valencia was 6.20 million tons (-0.9%). In the
Miscellaneous Cargo Segment, 4.80 million
tons of containerized goods (-2.5%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 487 thousand TEUs (+4.2%), including
about 146 thousand TEUs on board (+24.9%), 143 thousand TEUs on landing
(+25.5%) and 198 thousand TEUs in transit (-16.1%), and 1.02 million TEUs in transit
tonnes of conventional goods (+2.4%). Liquid bulk is
grew by +51.5% to 123 thousand tons and solid ones
drops of -8.4% to 193 thousand tons.