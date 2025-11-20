"The port of Piraeus will forever belong to the people
Greek. It is not a tool to undermine prosperity and
regional stability and must under no circumstances become
victim of a geopolitical clash". This was stated by the
spokesperson of the Embassy of China in Greece, responding to
statements by the new US ambassador to Greece,
Kimberly Guilfoyle, who had expressed regret that the
COSCO had acquired control of the
Greek port of Piraeus in 2016
(
of the 11th
August
2016).
"The new U.S. ambassador to Greece, during the
interview - highlighted the spokesman of the Chinese embassy
- launched unfounded attacks against investments and
management of the port of Piraeus by Chinese companies. That
constitutes a hostile denigration of normal cooperation
Sino-Greek trade and serious interference in internal affairs
of Greece. These statements, permeated by a mentality
from the Cold War and from a hegemonic logic, contradict the ethics of
professional skills of a diplomat and fully reveal
the fraudulent intention of the United States to serve its
geopolitical interests, exploiting the port of Piraeus and even the
Greece. China expresses its deep dissatisfaction and its
firm opposition to this statement".
"China and Greece," the spokesman continued, "are friends,
support each other in difficult times and work together for the
mutual benefit. The cooperation between the two countries is based on
exclusively on mutual support, without geopolitical calculations;
It does not target third parties or is affected by them.
When Greece was facing the debt crisis, China
lent a helping hand, allowing the port of Piraeus to develop to
become one of the main ports in the Mediterranean and Europe,
creating tens of thousands of jobs and bringing
significant economic benefits to Greece. The success of the
Chinese investments in the port of Piraeus is not just a model
of Sino-Greek trade cooperation, but also a testimony
of the mutual support of the two peoples in difficult times. In
future, Chinese enterprises will continue to increase their
investments and, together with the hard-working and wise Greek people,
will contribute to the further development of the port."
Echoing what was reported by some media, according to which
the American ambassador would have invited Greece to oust
the Chinese state-owned company from the port of Piraeus, while Guilfoyle
Guilfoyle seems rather to have emphasized the will of the
U.S. government to increase the U.S. presence in other
Greek ports of call from Eleusis
(
of 18
November 2025), the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy concluded
noting that, "at a time when the port of Piraeus is
rapidly developing, America, with selfish intentions, is
inciting Greece to withdraw from its contractual obligations and to
selling the port: this practice - he added - is a typical
example of the imposition of one's own thought on others and reveals a
a mentality that tries to undermine stability. These
tricks, which reveal the fact that America judges others by
and obviously serves their own purposes, are intended
to the failure in the face of the Greek people, bearer of millennia of
civilization and wisdom. We advise the ambassador to
seriously reflect on his statements with which he offended the
Greek people and to ensure that their actions are in line with the
its status is that they are useful to the Greek people."