Concession to Fincantieri for additional areas in the port of Ancona

Today it was signed by the Chairman of the Authority
of the Port System of the Central Adriatic Sea, Vincenzo Garofalo,
and the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fincantieri,
Pierroberto Folgiero, the concession that regulates the occupation and
the use by the shipbuilding company of a part
significant port of Ancona for its activities
Industrial. With the agreement, Fincantieri was granted
the use of over 314,000 square meters of ground areas, mirrors
and structures present within the Doric port. The
concession will last until the end of 2064 and will allow
to carry out and strengthen its
shipbuilding.
With the agreement, Fincantieri also undertakes to carry out
an important modernization and development program of the shipyard
naval of Ancona, with a total investment of about 40
million euros to be paid by the company. The goal is
relaunch the Marche site, making it more and more
in the construction of large naval units.
"The signing of the concession - explained Folgiero -
represents a fundamental step for the future of the shipyard of
Ancona and for the entire Italian naval sector. Investing in Ancona
it means investing in the country's ability to be
A key player in innovation and competitiveness
international. With our development plan, we intend to
transform the shipyard into a center of excellence, where tradition and
technology come together to generate value for the territory and for
the entire industrial chain. Our commitment is to
build, together with the Port Authority and the institutions
A sustainable and cutting-edge future for shipbuilding
".
"Today's signing - commented Garofalo - confirms the
Fincantieri's long-term project on the port of Ancona. One
a presence that means work, innovation and opportunities for
the entrepreneurs of the Marche and central Italy, which will be able to
continue to find a reference in the Ancona shipyard
important. The construction of cruise ships, especially those
in which the Ancona shipyard specialises - noted the
president of the Port Authority - continues to be an activity in
growth and harbinger of environmental innovations and experiences
aboard. A unique capability, another world example of
Made in Italy that knows how to fascinate, involve and conquer. We
proud that these unique creations continue to become reality
in our port".