Götz Becker has been appointed chairman of Interferry

Götz Becker, CEO of the
German navigation Förde Reederei Seetouristik (FRS), is
has been appointed chairman of Interferry, the international association
representing ocean carriers operating ferry fleets.
The assembly of the association, which met in recent days in
Sorrento, has also appointed six new members of the board of directors
with a four-year mandate. They are Oluwadamilola Emmanuel,
Director General of the Lagos State Waterways Authority and first
African Director of Interferry, Guido Grimaldi, Director
Short Sea Shipping commercial of the Grimaldi group and current
president of the Intermodality Logistics Association
Sustainable (ALIS), Morgan Mooney, CEO of San Juan Clipper/CNI Newco
+ Fire Island Marine Services, Mary Ann Pastrana, Vice President
Executive of Archipelago Philippine Ferries Corporation, Katy
Taylor, CEO of Wightlink, and Mark Wilson, CEO of Bay Ferries
Limited/Northumberland Bay Ferries Limited.
In addition, Interferry's president for next year is
She was appointed Supapan Pichaironarongsongkram of Chao Phraya
Express Boat Co., which takes over from Guido Grimaldi.