The 2026 budget of the Port Authority of the Sea of Sardinia has been approved

Today, following the go-ahead from the
Partnership of the Sea Resource, the Extraordinary Commissioner
of the Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia,
Domenico Bagalà, approved the 2026 budget
of the institution that envisages an overall financial balance between
income and expenses of over 172 million euros. The document provides for
about 216 million euros of administration surplus, of which 210
approximately million earmarked for strategic construction sites in execution and
Just over five available for other activities to be
program.
The objectives of the 2026 budget include the
planning for further infrastructure upgrades
operational on the ground and the impossibility of postponing interventions of
maintenance and deepening of the seabed, in particular in the
ports - among all that of Olbia - whose naval and
shows a constant growth both in the number of
movements that in the size of the ships, but also in the development
of production activities such as shipbuilding
sport.