Cruise passenger traffic in GPH terminals was stable in the summer quarter

In the third quarter of this year, port terminals that make
Global Ports Holding (GPH), which is the
world's leading independent cruise terminal operator,
recorded the landings of 1,503 cruise ships for a total of
of 4.66 million passengers, with increases of
+9.6% and +0.8% over the same period in 2024. In sharp decline is
operational activity in the terminals located in the
Western Mediterranean and Atlantic region where
268 ship calls took place (-11.3%) for a total of 921 thousand
passengers (-26.3%). The number of airports was also down
terminals in the Americas (432, -3.4%), where traffic was
stable result (1.70 million pax, +0.1%). In accentuated
growth in activity in the other regions since that
in the central Mediterranean where there were 393 (+30.6%) for
1.07 million cruise passengers (+20.4%). Mediterranean terminals
recorded 396 stopovers (+26.1%) for 931 thousand passengers
(+22.2%) and those of the remaining regions 14 airports (+100.0%) for
40 thousand passengers (+57.4%).
In the first nine months of 2025, the group's terminals were
4,685 cruise ships for a total of 13.32 million
passengers, with increases of +21.9% and +11.5% over the period
January-September of last year.
In the first nine months of 2025, the revenues of the Turkish parent company
Global Investment Holdings (GIH) amounted to 420.5 million
dollars (+15%), EBITDA at €183.8 million (+22%) and
consolidated net profit at $50.2 million (+56%). In the solo
Cruise Terminal Segment Revenues totaled 8.77
billion Turkish lira ($208 million) (+8%) and EBITDA
of the segment amounted to 5.74 billion (+11%).