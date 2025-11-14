Fincantieri, agreement with KAYO for the construction and maintenance of military ships in Albania

On the occasion of the intergovernmental summit between Italy and Albania
held yesterday in Rome, Fincantieri and KAYO, an Albanian company
specialized in the development of industrial infrastructures
have signed a memorandum of understanding to
start a joint venture dedicated to construction and maintenance
of military ships in Albania. The agreement provides that the new company
acts as prime contractor for construction contracts and
ship maintenance for the Albanian market. For projects
destined abroad, the joint venture will be able to build
up to 80 meters in length and 800 tons in tonnage. At it
Fincantieri will assume the role of prime contractor,
entrusting the joint venture with the construction of the ships.
Under the partnership, KAYO will provide the
Pashaliman shipyard in Vlora and will invest in its
infrastructure modernization, while Fincantieri will support
the modernization of the production process, offering skills
training and engineering know-how. Provide
material packages, thus consolidating its
role of reference technological partner.