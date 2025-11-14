In the third quarter, DHL Group revenues decreased by -2.3%

In the third quarter of 2025, DHL's revenues amounted to
20.13 billion euros, with a decrease of -2.3% on the same
period of last year generated by the reduction in turnover
in most of the main sectors of activity:
Express delivery segment recorded revenues of 5.87
billion (-3.2%), shipments fell both
with regard to revenues deriving from maritime shipments that
by air shipments, which were respectively equal to
€1.32 billion (-20.1%) and €1.46 billion (-7.0%); The segment of
Other Supply Chain Solutions totaled 4.41 billion
euro (-0.3%). On the other hand, revenues produced by the
e-commerce services, which amounted to 1.69 billion, and
revenues generated by postal deliveries and
parcels in Germany that rose by +4.7% to 4.24 billion
euro.
EBITDA was 2.68 billion
(+6.1%), operating profit of €1.48 billion (+7.7%) and net profit
of 888 million euros (+9.5%).
In the July-September quarter of this year, DHL achieved
897 thousand daily international express deliveries (-10.7%) and
495 thousand nationals (+6.0%). The German company has announced that the
Deliveries to the USA declined due to the
removal by the US government of the "de
minimis" for shipments of goods of reduced value and
the imposition of higher tariffs
(
of 31
July 2025), resulting in a reduction in revenues and a
impact on seasonal surcharges and market prices. In the
shipments were handled, shipments
maritime shipments of 854 thousand TEU containers (-0.5%) and air shipments
for a total of 444 thousand tons (-0.2%).