In October, the Port of Singapore handled 31.2 million tons of containerized goods (+1.0%)

Last month, the Port of Singapore handled 53.1 million
of tons of goods, with an increase of +5.4% on October
2024. Containerized goods alone amounted to 31.2 million
of tons (+1.0%) and were made with a
containers amounting to over 3.8 million TEUs (+9.2%). More
marked increase in conventional goods with 2.8 million
tons (+21.5%) as well as the growth of bulk cargo
oil and other types of oil and other products respectively stood at 16.3
million tons (+12.3%) and 2.7 million tons (+4.2%).
In the first ten months of 2025, the Port of Singapore
handled 512.7 million tons of cargo globally, with
a decrease of -1.3% on the same period last year. In
Containerized traffic decreased to 305.0 million tons
(-1.7%) totalled with container handling of 37.0
million TEUs (+8.2%). Conventional goods amounted to 25.7
million tons (+17.3%). Oil bulk was
equal to 155.5 million tonnes (-3.9%) and those of other
type at 26.4 million tons (+4.4%).
The port of Hong Kong, which for twenty years has lost its role as a
world's leading port hub for container traffic that in
previously contended in Singapore, closed the first ten months of
this year with a containerized traffic of 10.7 million
TEU, with a decrease of -5.2%. In the month of October alone, the
Chinese port handled almost 1.1 million TEUs
(-6,9%).