In the July-September period, Finnlines' revenues grew by +3.2%

In the third quarter of this year, the company's revenues
Finnish navigation Finnlines of the Italian shipping group
Grimaldi amounted to €195.2 million, up by
+3.2% over the same period of 2024 against operating costs
stable at €161.1 million (-0.4%). The values both
of EBITDA and operating profit, which are
results of €57.1 million and €34.5 million respectively
euro. Net profit was €32.1 million (+15.1%).
During the period, Finnlines' fleet of ro-pax ships
transported a record number of passengers equal to 392 thousand units
(+10%). On the other hand, rolling stock and goods embarked decreased, with 193 thousand
trucks (-1%), 14 thousand cars not accompanying passengers (-12%) and
287 thousand tons of other goods (-6%).
In the first nine months of 2025, revenues, amounting to €547.1 million
euro, were unchanged. EBITDA and EBIT recorded
increases of +0.6% and +3.0% over the corresponding period of 2024
rising to 141.6 million and 74.5 million. Net profit was
of 68.4 million euros (+31.3%). During the period, the fleet
transported 831 thousand passengers (+9%), 592 thousand trucks (-1%), 51 thousand
cars (-19%) and 871 thousand tons of other goods (-9%).
Finnlines Chairman and CEO, Thomas
Doepel, highlighted that the satisfactory result achieved in the
The first nine months are the result of fleet rationalisation
and investments made in the
passenger traffic. "Passenger revenues - he said
underlined - grew by 7.2 million euros, reaching the
record level of 89.5 million euros. This, together with the
reduction of debt and falling interest rates - has
- explains the significant improvement in results".