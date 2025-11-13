Salvini signs the appointment of eight other presidents of Port System Authorities

Yesterday the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, signed the decrees
who appoint the new presidents of eight System Authorities
Harbour. These are the appointments of Francesco Benevolo as president
of the Port Authority of the Center-North Adriatic Sea, by Giovanni
Gugliotti as president of the Port Authority of the Ionian Sea, by Davide Gariglio as president of the Ionian Sea
President of the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, by Raffaele
Latrofa as president of the Port Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
Settentrionale is the case of Eliseo Cuccaro as president of the Port Authority of the Sea
Tirreno Centrale, of Matteo Gasparato as president of the Port Authority of the
Northern Adriatic Sea, Paolo Piacenza as president
of the Port Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas and Domenico Bagalà
to president of the Port Authority of the Sea of Sardinia.
In addition, on the same day, the Chamber of Deputies also
Favourable opinion on the appointment of Marco Consalvo as president
of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Eastern. The appointment had already been approved previously
by the Senate, confirming - the MIT specified in a note - the
full legitimacy and institutional support for this
choice.