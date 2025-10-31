Concluded the ister of approval of the Plan Regulator of the port of Catania
By Sarcina: we will immediately start all the actions planned
Catania
October 31, 2025
The Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Eastern Sicily has unanimously approved the new Plan Regulator of the port of Catania completing the bureaucratic iter started to December 2024 with the presentation of the plan to the Ministry of Infrastructures and Transports and the passage near a series of agencies previewed from the normative, including Ministry of the Environment, Council of Public Works, Sicilian Region and Municipality of Catania approved, that have expressed opinions, all transposed in the final version
Among the main interventions, the new PRP, which is based on a forecast of the traffics up to 2030 and 2040, previews an area of cruises of 84 thousand square meters with four couplings able to accommodate ships from beyond 340 meters and on the central protruder the new Marine Station of 5 thousand square meters that will receive up to a million passengers a year and that will be equipped with systems based on renewable energies able to make it self-sufficient view from the point of energy.
The new waterfront provides a promenade that will develop from the new marina for yachts, in the immediate vicinity of the railway station, up to the New Port and the Crispi Pier: 17 hectares, in addition to the three hectares of the shipbuilding area located north east. The "Darsena yacht" will host over 700 small pleasure boats (4/18 meters), medium (18/28 meters) and large dimensions (up to 120 meters), with the aim of creating also a wide market of shipbuilding, today compromised for lack of suitable spaces in the south-west of the port and Piazzale Triangolare, with a dedicated walkability and direct access to the open sea. Even the fishing vessels, currently located at the docks of Porto Vecchio, Porto Nuovo and Porto Peschereccio, will have a new ad hoc area with necessary services and new artifacts for the temporary shelter of fishing equipment and networks.
Commenting on the final free way expressed by the Management Committee and highlighting that the new Regulatory Plan comes after almost half a century from the old PRP, the president of the AdSP, Francesco Di Sarcina, has emphasized that the harbour agency, with a strong team game, has managed "to have approved in very fast times, little less than a year, the new Plan. The port of Catania - it has explained - will be completely transformed and will become one of the many flowers in the flagship of the city, an infrastructure from international standards, innovative, technological, sustainable, competitive and open to citizens, tourists and crocieristi, with accessible, shared and inclusive air; significant development prospects will be defined. Of course - it has specified Di Sarcina - the project has taken into account the prescriptions and suggestions collected during the path of approval, so it is a revised version able to synthesize and treasure the institutional bodies and the territory, without sacrificing the fundamental principles of the original plan". The president of the harbour authority has announced that all the actions in program will be started immediately, "to begin - it has specified - from the reorganization of the harbour spaces, the progressive disappearance, from the next months, of the commercial means from the areas destined to the waterfront. In all stages of this delicate and important process of change - it has specified - will be safeguarded the entrepreneurial activities and the workers: each of them will have way, if it will, to grow and develop in the port".
