03 November 2025
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
SHIPYARDS
New initiative by HD Hyundai, in partnership with Siemens, to revitalize the US shipbuilding industry
Newlight, RINA testing for the hydrogen retrofit of naval engines completed
Seongnam/San Francisco
November 3, 2025
South Korean shipbuilding group HD Hyundai has announced another initiative to revive the US sector of shipbuilding, an industrial segment that is included in the President Donald's National Industry Growth Programs Trump. After reaching an agreement with the American Edison Chouest Offshore to build container ships in the USA, having planned huge investments in US shipyards and having announced an agreement with the American Huntington Ingalls Industries ( of 23 June and 29 August and 27 October 2025), yesterday HD Hyundai announced an agreement with the Siemens to accelerate digital transformation and modernization of the U.S. shipbuilding industry, in with the aim of improving the quality of the design, minimizing production risks and costs, automating the assembly and installation processes of blocks and optimizing production.

In addition to technological cooperation, the two companies jointly develop vocational training programmes to train qualified experts in shipbuilding. HD Hyundai plans to send instructors to more than thirty training centers Siemens training in the United States to offer training practice. In addition, building on its academic partnerships with important universities such as the University of Michigan and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, HD Hyundai plans to develop specialized study programs in engineering, digital design and process automation.

Meanwhile, the American Newlight announced today the successful completion of the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) of the own hydrogen retrofit system for two-and-a-half main engines four-stroke: a technology that allows greater efficiency in fuel consumption and lower emissions, marking an important step forward from the prototype to installation on ship. The FAT has led to the verification of all aspects of security, control and monitoring, electrical integration and motor behaviour in real operating conditions. The system, designed and built in compliance with the IGF Code - security code for ships using gas or other fuels at low flash point - as well as validated according to the RINA class rules for hydrogen-powered ships, allows existing diesel engines to run on a mixture of hydrogen and conventional fuel, reducing CO2 emissions without having to replace the entire engine. With the completion of the FAT, Newlight now prepares for the next phase: the Harbor Acceptance Test (HAT), which will be conducted under the supervision of RINA during the commissioning of the system on the first ship.

"This milestone - underlined Haran Cohen Hillel, co-founder and CEO of Newlight - shows that Our hydrogen systems behave exactly as you expect a vessel operator: consistent responses and wide margins of safety, with tangible benefits in terms of efficiency. Shipowners will be able to immediately reduce consumption and emissions, without downtime and without sacrificing performance. The system is designed to be installed in real machine rooms, it is now ready to move from the factory to the ships".

"Considering the results of the FAT - commented Patrizio Di Francesco, North Europe special projects manager and principal engineer of RINA - I can say that the solution has been proven robust and designed with a clear focus on security aspects. Its functions of sensing, ventilation, segregation and arrest are fully in line with the objectives of security established by the IGF Code. The success of this phase represents a significant step towards the creation of fully integrated hydrogen turbines, able to meet the needs of Strict requirements of maritime operations and regulatory frameworks international ones".
PORTS
Global Ports Holding will build and operate a cruise terminal in the port of Ferrol.
London/Ferrol
30-year concession contract
SHIPYARDS
HD Hyundai partners with Siemens to revitalize US shipbuilding
Seongnam/San Francisco
SHIPPING
In the July-September quarter, vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait decreased by -0.5%
Ankara
In the first nine months of 2025 the decline was -4.7%
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, naval traffic in the Panama Canal grew by +7.0%
Panama
They transported a total of 62.6 million tons of goods (-0.4%)
PORTS
Foreign traffic at Chinese seaports reached a historic record in the third quarter
Beijing
Containers also reach their maximum peak
PORTS
The approval process for the Catania Port Master Plan has been completed.
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Holdings' revenues decreased by 20.4% in the third quarter.
Hong Kong
Containerized cargo carried by the Chinese group's fleet increased by +4.9%
TRADE
US and China to suspend reciprocal taxes on each other's ships for a year
Washington/Beijing
Tariffs introduced to hit Chinese exports will be reduced in exchange for Beijing's aggressive fight against fentanyl.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Intermodal transport operators and associations urge the German government to take measures to save the sector
Brussels
Open letter to the Minister of Transport and the CEO of the DB Group
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports reports record quarterly revenue
Hong Kong
The July-September period closed with a net profit of 99.2 million dollars (-3.6%)
INDUSTRY
CIMC's container sales decreased by -36.0% in the third quarter
Hong Kong
The reduction is due to lower demand for dry cargo containers
INDUSTRY
Agreement between IDS (Fincantieri) and Next Geosolutions for the development of Unmanned Surface Vehicles
Trieste/Naples
They will be used for civilian purposes in the Oil & Gas and renewable energy sectors
PORTS
A cooperation agreement between the Italian and Indian port systems is being finalized.
Rome
Rixi met with Indian Minister of Ports and Shipping
PORTS
CMA CGM and RSGT partner to operate a new container terminal at the port of Jeddah
Marseille
An investment of 450 million dollars is planned
ACCIDENTS
The stranding of a ship did not interrupt shipping traffic in the Suez Canal.
Ismailia
Accident involving the sanctioned oil tanker "Komander"
Royal Caribbean Cruises Sets New Quarterly Financial and Operating Records
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean Cruises Sets New Quarterly Financial and Operating Records
Miami
Good prospects also for the 2026 season
Freight traffic handled by the port of Rotterdam remained stable in the third quarter.
PORTS
Freight traffic handled by the port of Rotterdam remained stable in the third quarter.
Rotterdam
Containerized cargo volumes remained unchanged. Bulk cargo increased slightly, while rolling stock and conventional cargo decreased.
Pakistan offers Bangladesh the use of Karachi port for its foreign trade
TRADE
Pakistan offers Bangladesh the use of Karachi port for its foreign trade
Dhaka
A direct air link between the two countries is planned.
SHIPPING
The World Shipping Council and the China Shipowners' Association discussed reciprocal taxes on US and Chinese ships.
Shanghai
Beijing has reportedly introduced exemptions for US ships built in China
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The German Rail Freight Association denounces the failure of the national rail network expansion plan.
Berlin
Westenberger: In recent years, federal governments have instead provided cement for the roads
Ties between the US and South Korean shipbuilding industries are further strengthened.
SHIPYARDS
Ties between the US and South Korean shipbuilding industries are further strengthened.
Gyeongju
HD Hyundai and Huntington Ingalls Industries sign manufacturing cooperation agreement
PORTS
Marsa Maroc and CMA CGM have formalized the agreement for the management of the new West Terminal at the port of Nador West Med.
Paris
It will become operational in 2027
COMPETITION
SAS (MSC group) will exit Moby by selling 49% of its capital to Onorato Armatori
Rome
The AGCM announces that the commitments presented dissolve the structural and financial ties that had motivated the start of the investigation
CRUISES
Moving the cruise terminal in Trieste is being considered.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
The UIRR is disappointed by the European Commissioners' intention to withdraw their proposed amendment to the Combined Transport Directive.
Brussels
The sector - the association underlines - needs a framework legislation
PORTS
Sparks fly between the League and Brothers of Italy over the appointment of the presidents of the Port System Authorities.
Rome
Salvini accuses the majority party of obstructing them, absolving Giorgia Meloni from any responsibility
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Taranto decreased by -22.9%
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Taranto decreased by -22.9%
Taranto
Decline in all main product segments except liquid bulk
LOGISTICS
Kuehne+Nagel announces cost reduction program
Schindellegi
In the third quarter of this year, net sales fell by -6.8%
LOGISTICS
In the third quarter, DSV recorded a net profit of DKK 2.2 billion (-24.1%).
Hedehusene
Revenues rose 63.2% to a record $72 billion.
TRUCKING
Fedespedi and Assiterminal are asking the Ministry of Transport for clarification and changes to the rules governing truck waiting times for loading and unloading.
Milan
PORTS
Federlogistica: Before launching the port reform, a discussion with operators is necessary.
Genoa
Falteri: No reform can work unless it arises from a true, structured, and ongoing dialogue.
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in Spanish ports increased by +0.7%
Madrid
Container cargo and dry bulk volumes are declining
PORTS
ESPO calls for continued efforts towards a global solution on ship emissions despite referral to IMO
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Antwerp-Bruges decreased by -2.8%.
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Antwerp-Bruges decreased by -2.8%.
Antwerp
In addition to bulk cargo, containers also decreased
PORTS
Luka Koper and CEVA Logistics launch joint venture for car traffic in Slovenian ports
Koper
CMA CGM has signed a declaration of intent
TRADE
Greer (USTR): Chinese retaliatory measures will not prevent US from rebuilding its shipbuilding base
SHIPPING
While for many the postponement of the Net-Zero Framework should be seen as an opportunity, for others it derails the path to decarbonisation of shipping.
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ships will refuel with renewable fuels in the port of Barcelona
Miami
Eight-year agreement with Spain's Repsol
SHIPPING
The IMO MEPC has decided to postpone the vote on the shipping decarbonisation strategy by one year.
London/Brussels
Kazakhstan (ICS): Industry needs clarity. T&E, there's a risk that the agreement, even if adopted in a year, won't enter into force before 2030.
PORTS
ESPO welcomes the EU Parliament's recognition of the role of ports in strengthening mobility and military resilience.
Brussels
Ryckbost: We hope that these points will be reflected in the final compromise text.
PORTS
PSA Genova Pra' terminal authorized to accommodate two 400-meter container ships simultaneously
Genoa
Yesterday the "COSCO Shipping Taurus" and "Evelyn Maersk" moored, both 20,000 TEU vessels.
LEGISLATION
Salvini, the port reform aims to create a national port network capable of overcoming fragmentation
Rome
The relaunch of an integrated vision of the planning and programming of all port investments is foreseen
PORTS
Port of Los Angeles Sets New All-Time Quarterly Container Traffic Record
Los Angeles
Port authorities are concerned about the impact of new taxes on Chinese ships and cranes.
SHIPPING
HMM invests $2.8 billion in the construction of 12 13,000 TEU containerships and two VLCCs
Seoul
The ships will be delivered by April 2029
PORTS
Filt Cgil, concerned about the TAR ruling on self-production in the port of Salerno.
Rome/Salerno
The union said it was certain that the Central Tyrrhenian Port System Authority would appeal the ruling.
Pirate attacks on ships increased by 37% in the third quarter
PIRACY
Pirate attacks on ships increased by 37% in the third quarter
Kuala Lumpur
The Singapore Straits region remains at high risk
Appointments of Port Authority presidents and port reform remain stalled, according to port operators at La Spezia.
PORTS
Appointments of Port Authority presidents and port reform remain stalled, according to port operators at La Spezia.
La Spezia
A heavy brake - they underline - on the principles of participation, transparency and control provided for by the current legislation
ACCIDENTS
In Indonesia, two accidents on the same ship at the same shipyard cause 14 deaths.
Batam
This morning a second explosion on the FSO "Federal II"
TRADE
South Korea's Hanwha Ocean has been implicated in the trade war between the US and China.
Beijing
Beijing also took countermeasures against five US subsidiaries of the shipbuilding group
PORTS
Port of Singapore set new all-time container throughput record in third quarter
Singapore
By weight, however, this cargo volume recorded a decrease of -1.8%.
SHIPPING
Green fuel producers support IMO's shipping decarbonization strategy
London
The importance of introducing incentives for green e-fuels was underlined
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado increased by +2.5% thanks to the increase in bulk cargoes
Genoa
Various goods fell by 14.4%. The Spediporto Conference
LEGISLATION
The US threatens retaliation against states that vote to approve the Net-Zero Framework.
Washington
"Our fellow IMO members," Rubio, Wright, and Duffy warned, "should be warned."
SHIPPING
Wallenius Wilhelmsen: New US port tax on car carriers is higher than expected.
Oslo
From tomorrow they will rise to 46 dollars per net ton
TRADE
USTR announces heavy tariffs on port cranes and other handling equipment made in China
Washington
100% additional tariffs on ship-to-shore port cranes
PORTS
Salvini reassures the port of Livorno of the additional resources needed for the new Darsena Europa.
Livorno
Even a hundred million euros more - the minister stated - will not block the development of the airport.
Chinese taxes on US ships effective October 14
SHIPPING
Chinese taxes on US ships effective October 14
Beijing
Beijing's response to the taxes that will be imposed on Chinese ships calling at American ports
PORTS
In the third quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Turkish ports grew by 4.6%.
Ankara
Volumes with Italy increased by +7.3%, with a sharp increase in containers (+32.2%)
SHIPPING
Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL saw sharp declines in quarterly revenue
Taipei/Keelung
In the period July-September, decreases of -36.7%, -42.2% and -35.7% were recorded
SHIPPING
ASA, ECSA, ICS, WSC, ITF, IAPH and IBIA call for approval of the Net-Zero Framework
Brussels
Only global standards - they underline - will be able to decarbonise a global industry.
ASSOCIATIONS
Zanetti (Confitarma): ensure the competitiveness of the Italian armaments industry with support tools suited to the sector
Rome
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the ports of Naples and Salerno recorded drops of -5.3% and -3.2%
Naples
Cruise passengers on the rise
PORTS
New US tariffs will have a strong impact on containerized imports into the US in the coming months
Washington
National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates forecasts
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2024, freight transported by rail by the Spanish company RENFE Mercancías decreased by -12.0%.
Madrid
The financial year ended with a net loss of -32.2 million euros
SHIPPING
ZIM will not apply surcharges for new US taxes on Chinese vessels
Haifa
The new US tariffs will take effect on October 14th.
INDUSTRY
ABB sells its robotics division to SoftBank Group Corp. for $5.4 billion
Zurich/Tokyo
ABB Robotics employs approximately 7,000 people
TRUCKING
Federlogistica calls for acceptance and implementation of the regulation on waiting times for heavy vehicles.
Genoa
Falteri: essential protection for the regularity, safety, and economic sustainability of road haulage companies.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Ten European rail associations call for acceleration of TEN-T network completion
Brussels
The need to ensure sufficient funding for the implementation of interoperable systems at European level was highlighted
MARITIME SERVICES
SAAM Towage to Complete Acquisition of Entire Share Capital in Colombia's Intertug
Santiago
An agreement was signed to obtain the remaining 30%
Last August, the Suez Canal was crossed by 1,070 ships (-3.3%)
SHIPPING
Last August, the Suez Canal was crossed by 1,070 ships (-3.3%)
Cairo/Ismailia
In the first eight months of 2025, maritime traffic fell by -9.4%
PORTS
Port of Salerno: Work resumes to complete the "Porta Ovest"
Naples/Rome
Cuccaro appointed special commissioner of the Central Tyrrhenian Port Authority. Annunziata resigns.
SHIPYARDS
Renewal of concession for Croatian shipyard Iskra Shipyard
Sebenico
The naval-mechanical plant will be expanded to an area of 11,000 square meters
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna grew by +10.9%
Ravenna
Bulk cargo is on the rise. Miscellaneous cargo is on the decline.
ASSOCIATIONS
Federlogistica has established its own representation in the Iberian Peninsula
Genoa
It will support Italian entrepreneurs operating in Spain
MARITIME SERVICES
Boluda acquires Royal Boskalis' towage and salvage operations in Australia and Papua New Guinea.
Valencia
Transaction valued at $640 million
LEGISLATION
ESPO urges IMO States to formally adopt the Net-Zero Framework
Brussels
The association also urges the EU Commission to align European standards
PORTS
The Port of Los Angeles plans to build a new container terminal.
Los Angeles
Invitation to submit expressions of interest
LOGISTICS
UPS has completed its acquisition of Canada's Andlauer Healthcare Group.
Atlanta/Toronto
Operation worth 1.6 billion dollars
MEETINGS
The National Maritime Fund has organised a meeting with the ITS Mare and the maritime training centres
Rome
It will be held on December 3rd in Rome
CRUISES
Two MSC Cruises Musica-class cruise ships undergoing refurbishment in Malta
Geneva
Work at Palumbo Malta Shipyard includes the construction of new suites
PORTS
Increase in freight traffic in Tuscan ports over the past six months
Livorno
In the first six months of 2025, growth of +2.0% was recorded in Livorno and +4.9% in Piombino
INDUSTRY
Kalmar closes the third quarter with higher financial results and lower orders
Helsinki
The contribution of the services segment offset the lower performance of equipment sales
SHIPPING
COSCO Strengthens Its Bulk Fleet with Orders for 29 Vessels
Shanghai
Orders worth a total of over $1.7 billion for 23 bulk carriers and six VLCCs
PORTS
Tito Vespasiani has been appointed Secretary General of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority.
Genoa
The 2026 budget and the 2026-2028 three-year operational plan were approved.
CRUISES
Assiterminal: Technical roundtable on cruise tourism is a success.
Genoa
An important step - Cognolato highlighted - to enhance the territories and promote an integrated vision of the sector.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Fincantieri signs agreement to develop Saudi Arabia's maritime ecosystem
Trieste
It was signed with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of Riyadh
SHIPPING
Yang Ming Signs Contracts for Six New 8,000 TEU Container Ships
Keelung
They will be delivered from 2028 and will replace 5,500 TEU ships
PORTS
Rijeka Gateway Terminal officially opened
River
It is operated by the joint venture between APM Terminals and Enna Logic
PORTS
New historical records for quarterly traffic of goods and passengers in Albanian ports
Tirana
2.25 million tons of cargo (+16.7%) and 1.01 million people (+6.4%) moved
PORTS
The Management Committee of the Southern Adriatic Port Authority takes shape
Bari
The designations of some local administrations are still missing
PORTS
The Senate's VIII Commission approved the appointment of eight Port System Authority presidents.
Rome
Parliamentary process completed
COMPANIES
Carole Montarsolo has been appointed general manager of GNV Morocco
Genoa
Know-how from over ten years of relationships and direct presence in the area
PORTS
The concession term for Metal Carpenteria in the port of Crotone has been extended.
Gioia Tauro
The deadline has been extended to November 14, 2033
PORTS
In the period July-September, freight traffic in Tunisian ports grew by +5.4%
La Goulette
Cruise passengers decreased by -10.5%
LOGISTICS
UPS's latest quarterly financial performance declines
Atlanta
Revenues down by -3.7%
INDUSTRY
Wärstilä Corporation closed the third quarter with sales of over 1.6 billion euros (-5.0%)
Helsinki
ASSOCIATIONS
Götz Becker appointed chairman of Interferry
Victoria
The president is Supapan Pichaironarongsongkram, who takes over from Guido Grimaldi
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Accelleron and LAB021 partner to develop digital solutions to improve fleet operational efficiency.
PORTS
The 2026 budget forecast for the Sardinian Sea Port Authority has been approved.
Cagliari
Among the objectives, the strengthening of operational infrastructures on land and dredging
MEETINGS
Conference on the culture of prevention in the Italian logistics supply chain
Rome
Organized by Sanilog, it will be held on November 13th in Rome
SHIPPING
The PCTC Grande Melbourne was christened and delivered to the Grimaldi Group in China.
Naples
It has a capacity of 9,241 CEUs
CRUISES
A new record in cruise traffic is expected in Italian ports in 2026
Catania
In Catania, Risposte Turismo presented the new edition of the "Italian Cruise Watch" report.
PORTS
Quarterly freight traffic growth at the port of Barcelona. Declining in Algeciras.
Barcelona/Algeciras
In the period July-September, percentage variations of +1.8% and -4.1% respectively were recorded
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Fincantieri launches the first integrated underwater drone system
Trieste
Tested at the Naval Support and Experimentation Center in La Spezia
PORTS
Filt Cgil: The method adopted to define the port reform is unacceptable.
Rome
The union denounces the lack of involvement of workers' representatives and the lack of prior consultation.
LOGISTICS
General Assembly of Logistics: Northwest Alliance Renewed
Turin
Liguria, Lombardy, and Piedmont Regions, MIT, RFI, and Ferrovienord Sign Agreement
INDUSTRY
Konecranes reports quarterly revenue decline while orders rise.
Helsinki
In the period July-September, orders acquired for 1.15 billion euros (+20.1%)
SHIPPING
GNV has taken delivery of the new ro-pax GNV Virgo in China
Genoa
It is the first ship powered by liquefied natural gas in the company's fleet.
PORTS
A new maritime service for rolling stock to North Africa is underway at the Vado Ligure Reefer Terminal.
Vado Ligure
Connection with the Libyan port of Misurata
SHIPPING
Grimaldi and China Merchants Shenzhen RoRo Shipping sign cooperation agreement
Naples
Expected to offer greater capacity and a broader and more efficient service network to support Chinese exports
PORTS
The 2026 budget forecast and the POT of the Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas have been adopted.
Gioia Tauro
Piacenza: Cold ironing is also important to avoid having to face significant fines.
PORTS
The Port of La Spezia has completed its first cold ironing tests at Molo Garibaldi.
La Spezia
The transformation cabin at the dock has been connected to the cruise ship "MSC Seaview"
PORTS
Global Ports Holding has signed a contract to manage the Casablanca cruise terminal.
Istanbul
15-year agreement with option for a 20-year extension
MEETINGS
A conference on e-commerce returns at LIUC
Castellanza
In the fashion sector they represent over 30% of online orders in Europe
INDUSTRY
Fincantieri and Defcomm sign agreement for the development of surface drones.
Trieste
Co-investment to accelerate its industrialization
ASSOCIATIONS
Australian Scott McKay is the new president of the International Cargo Handling Association.
London
He took over from John Beckett
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Valencia fell by 11.6% in September.
Valencia
In the third quarter of 2025, overall freight traffic decreased by -3.2%
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Long Beach increased by 0.7% in the third quarter.
Long Beach
Empty spaces are rising. Full capacity at boarding and disembarking is down 1.0% and 8.5% respectively.
PORTS
Piacenza: The port of Gioia Tauro aims to handle seven million containers by 2029.
Genoa
Transhipment - he underlined - represents an essential gateway for international goods into the national market.
SHIPPING
Arkas Line's new direct service connects the Eastern Mediterranean and Italy with West Africa.
Izmir
It will be held on a weekly basis
MARITIME SERVICES
Assocostieri urges revitalization of the national bunkering sector
Genoa
Among the proposals, making it possible to use barges as floating storage facilities for alternative fuels
PORTS
The Ministry of Transport has requested an agreement for Consalvo to become president of the Eastern Adriatic Port Authority.
Rome/Trieste
Fedriga: The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region will express its agreement
TAXES
Federmar-Cisal proposes a new distribution of the tonnage tax benefits
Rome
Pico: For maritime personnel, financial recognition is not always proportionate to the essential role they play
COMPANIES
P&O Maritime Logistics completes acquisition of controlling stake in NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers
Lugano
Obtained the necessary regulatory approvals
ACCIDENTS
Fatal accident in the port of Ravenna
Ravenna
A 67-year-old truck driver lost his life at the Sapir terminal.
PORTS
A Norwegian delegation visits the Northern Tyrrhenian Port Authority
Livorno
INDUSTRY
ABB's quarterly financial performance shows sharp growth
Zurich
In the period July-September the value of new orders increased by +11.6%
SHIPYARDS
Fratelli Neri buys two tugboats produced by Egypt's Misr Tugboats Factory
Ismailia
They will be taken into delivery in the first quarter of 2026
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports Sets New Quarterly Container Traffic Record
Hong Kong
In the period July-September, 29.8 million TEUs were handled (+3.6%)
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -9.2% in the third quarter
Hong Kong
A 16.3% drop was recorded in September
PORTS
Port of Civitavecchia appoints members of the Marine Resources Partnership Body
Civitavecchia
He will remain in office for four years
PORTS
New quarterly record for container traffic handled by CMPort port terminals
Hong Kong
New highs recorded both in China and at overseas ports
SHIPYARDS
CMA CGM to order six feeder containerships from Cochin Shipyard
Kochi
Order worth approximately 300 million dollars
PORTS
Efficient solutions for the port launching of floating wind turbines are being studied in France
Trondheim/Brest
Agreement between the Norwegian BOA and the port of Brest
SHIPPING
Augusta Due has acquired a second new tanker built by Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding Co.
Rome
It has a capacity of 18,590 deadweight tons.
TRUCKING
IRU, CLECAT, ESC and GCCA oppose binding targets for demand for zero-emission trucks
Brussels
They ask to focus instead on creating favorable conditions for operators to be able to use them.
ASSOCIATIONS
Marialaura Dell'Abate is the new president of Confitarma's Young Shipowners' Group.
Rome
PORTS
In the third quarter, cargo traffic in Russian ports grew by +4%
St. Petersburg
Only import loads are decreasing
COMPANIES
Matteo Caiti appointed country manager for Italy at Forto
Milan
The goal is to consolidate growth on the Italian market
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
DP World to build and operate multimodal terminal in Uzbekistan
Dubai
Joint venture with Tashkent Invest
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Applications for rail freight transport incentives are now open.
Rome
From today the requests to access the Ferrobonus
SHIPPING
Confitarma welcomes Senate approval of simplification measures for the maritime transport sector.
Rome
A rapid approval in the Chamber is also hoped for
TRUCKING
The maritime, port and logistics sector asks the Ministry of Transport for clarification on the regulation on waiting times for loading and unloading goods
Rome
A dialogue was called to determine the identification of correct application indications of the law
SHIPYARDS
Four icebreakers for the U.S. Coast Guard will be built in Finland.
Washington
Agreement signed by Presidents Donald Trump and Alexander Stubb
AWARDS
PSA International wins the "Best Singapore Investor in Italy" award.
Genoa
It was awarded by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore
SHIPYARDS
The Italian Navy's Olterra ship was launched in Genoa.
Genoa
It is the first military project built by the T. Mariotti shipyard
SHIPYARDS
The first ferry owned by the Sicilian Region launched in Palermo
Palermo
Folgiero: Revitalization of the Sicilian shipyard as part of Fincantieri's new industrial plan
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, containers carried by OOCL vessels increased by +0.7%
Hong Kong
Accentuation of the reduction in revenues which fell by -25.9%
OFFSHORE
Offshore wind farm in the port of Augusta ready in two or three years
Palermo
Di Sarcina: We are confident in a rapid allocation of the planned resources, amounting to approximately 50 million euros.
LOGISTICS
Assologistica approves new rules on pallet exchange
Rome
Approved by the Senate, the text moves to the Chamber of Deputies
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
In the Netherlands, a self-driving vessel has been authorised to sail outside a restricted area.
Rotterdam
DEFENCE
German company Helsing acquires Blue Ocean Monitoring
London
Australian company builds self-driving submarines
PORTS
The decree designating the port of Taranto as a national offshore wind hub has been made official.
Taranto
Gugliotti: Unlock resources for modernizing and upgrading port areas
ACCIDENTS
One of two injured sailors from vessel attacked in Gulf of Aden dies
Amsterdam/London
Dominquez (IMO): Strong condemnation of any type of attack against ships
PORTS
Salvini met with the deputy CEO of the Turkish terminal operator Yilport.
Rome
At the centre of the meeting was the dredging of the port of Taranto.
EDUCATION
The Logistics & Sea Academy has equipped itself with new simulators for operating ships, tugboats, trains and port cranes
Venice
Investment of four million euros
MOURNING
Giovanni Punzo, founder and president of CIS - Interporto Campano for thirty years, has died.
Nola
Among the founders of Italo, the first private Italian operator on the high-speed rail network
SHIPPING
The new two-masted ro-ro ship Neoliner Origin will arrive in Livorno tomorrow.
Vado Ligure
It has a capacity of 1,200 linear meters of rolling stock
FINANCING
The refinancing of the Setramar group's capital structure has been completed.
Ravenna
Merli: a crucial step in our growth journey
PORTS
Liguori's term as head of the Trieste Port Authority has been extended.
Rome
Confirmed in the role of extraordinary commissioner of the institution
PORTS
The National Maritime Fund has organised a meeting with the ITS Mare and the maritime training centres
MEETINGS
Conference on the culture of prevention in the Italian logistics supply chain
Rome
Organized by Sanilog, it will be held on November 13th in Rome
Foreign firms to operate 3 terminals under Ctg Port for up to 30 years; deals by December
(The Business Standard)
We'II Rebuild Apapa, Tin-Can Ports In 48 Months - Dantsoho
(Leadership)
ASSITERMINAL
Intervento del presidente Tomaso Cognolato
Roma, 19 giugno 2025
PORTS
Agreement to complete electrification work on the docks at the port of Gioia Tauro
Gioia Tauro
The 70 million euro investment to complete the project has been confirmed.
COMPANIES
A Maersk delegation at the Grendi Group's container terminal in Cagliari's Porto Canale.
Milan
At the centre of the debate is the development of traffic towards North Africa
PORTS
Port of Livorno: Protests over Gaza must not block operations.
Livorno
The members of the Partnership Body highlighted the need for it to be accessible to all vessels
COMPANIES
Geodis appoints Maurizio Bortolan as CEO for Italy
Milan
It will coordinate the three business lines Contract Logistics, Freight Forwarding and Road Transport
PORTS
GNV, agreement with Sicilian terminal operator Portitalia is positive.
Genoa
The company specified that the aim was exclusively to temporarily supplement the tariffs.
PORTS
Two days of work with ESPO in Rome on the Mediterranean and European ports
Rome
Meetings organized by Assoporti
TRADE
In 2024, 112 million counterfeit items were seized in the European Union.
Brussels
Record estimated value of 3.8 billion euros
PORTS
Strikes and protests in ports, request for information from the Guarantor
Rome
Request for information from prefects, port authorities, and port authorities
SHIPPING
Danaos Corporation has ordered two 7,165 TEU containerships from Dalian Shanhaiguan.
Athens
They will be taken into delivery in the third quarter of 2027
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In the second quarter, freight traffic on the Austrian rail network fell by -1.4%.
Vienna
Only domestic traffic is growing
LOGISTICS
ALS (FBH Group) has acquired 80% of Trans World Shipping and Moda Express of USA.
Rozzano
The two companies have 500 employees and are active in Italy, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.
COMPANIES
Circle's revenue increased by 62.1% in the first half of 2025
Milan
Net profit of over 1.0 million euros (+1.8%)
PORTS
A Ukrainian delegation hosted by the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority
Livorno
Cooperation in the field of training and safety at work in ports
PORTS
The EIB is financing Phase A of Genoa's new breakwater with €300 million.
Luxembourg
The total investment is 937 million euros
SHIPPING
This summer, GNV ships carried 1.7 million passengers (+9%)
Valencia
In the next few days the company will take delivery of "GNV Virgo", the first LNG-powered vessel
PORTS
The project for the expansion, safety improvements, and extraordinary maintenance of the port of Pozzallo has been presented.
Pozzallo
It provides for the construction of the breakwater arm
CRUISES
Fincantieri delivers the new Star Princess cruise ship to Princess Cruises
Monfalcone
It has a gross tonnage of 177,800 tons and a capacity of 4,300 passengers.
MEETINGS
A seminar on the new law on interports will be held in Milan on October 2nd.
Milan
It is organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Padua
PORTS
Filt Cgil calls on port administrators and businesses to join the action against the Palestinian massacre.
Rome
This burden – the union highlighted – cannot be placed solely on the shoulders of dock workers.
EDUCATION
The agreement between the Italian Merchant Marine Academy Foundation and the NATO Center in La Spezia has been renewed.
Genoa
The collaboration signed in 2023 has been confirmed
