USA and China will suspend mutual taxes on their respective ships for a year

Reduction of duties on Chinese goods in exchange for an intensification of the fight against the production of fentanyl, the synthetic opiate whose use is spread in the United States. US President Donald Trump, who has returned today from the meeting in Busan, South Korea, with Chinese President Xi Jinping, summed up the outcome of the confrontation he called "straordinary". A spokesman of the Beijing Ministry of Commerce has listed more in depth, from the Chinese point of view, the results of economic and commercial comparison between Chinese and American delegations in Kuala Lumpur, concluded on Tuesday, explaining that the USA will cancel the so-called duty on the fentanyl of 10% imposed on Chinese goods, including the goods coming from the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao, and that the reciprocal duty of 24% imposed on Chinese goods As a result - said the spokesman - China will enforce its countermeasures against US duties.
It has therefore explained that the US will suspend for a year the norm issued on 29 September by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce that extends the export restrictions provided by the "Entity List" or the "Military End-User List" to any entity that is owned for at least 50% by one or more entity present in the list and that, by its part, China will suspend its exports.
The spokesman of the Dicastery of Commerce, moreover, has specified that the United States will suspend for a year the investigations under Section 301 against the Chinese marine, logistic and shipbuilding sectors and that, following the suspension of these measures from the USA, also China will suspend for a year the relative countermeasures against the United States. Reciprocal measures consisted essentially of additional fees charged to the vessels that make a stop in the ports of the contending nation(of 18 April and 10 October 2025).