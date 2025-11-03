In the July-September quarter, ship traffic in the Bosphorus Strait decreased by -0.5%

In the third quarter of this year, the Bosphorus Strait was
A total of 10,329 ships transited, with a decrease of -0.5%
over the same period of 2024, for a total of 169.3 million
gross tonnage (+2.7%). Tanker transits are
2,404 (-0.1%) and those of other types of ships 7,925
(-0,6%). In particular, among the main types of ships
transited, in the period July-September 2025 the Strait
was crossed by 3,654 general cargo ships (-3.2%), 2,005
bulk carriers (-10.6%), 963 container ships (+9.6%) and 604 chemical tankers
(+1,7%).
In the first nine months of 2025, total transits were
29,710, with a reduction of -4.7% on the same period of 2010,
last year, of which 7,100 tankers (-2.8%) and 22,610 tankers
other types (-5.2%). Among the main types of naval units
transited, there were 10,886 ships for general cargo (-6.7%),
bulk carriers 5,484 (-18.2%), other tankers 4,600 (-3.5%),
container carriers 2,953 (+12.2%) and chemical tankers 1,954 (-10.0%).