New historical records of quarterly traffic of goods and passengers in Albanian ports

In the third quarter of this year, Albanian ports marked
New historical records of both freight and passenger traffic
thanks to flows that have never been so consistent recorded in the months
of the summer just ended. In the goods sector alone, the
July-September period of 2025 was archived with a
2.25 million tonnes of cargo, with a total of 2.25 million tonnes of cargo,
Progression of +16.7% over the third quarter of 2024, of which more than
2.13 million tons handled by the port of Durres alone
(+17,4%). The new quarterly historical peak was
achieved thanks to the absolute monthly record totaled last year
month of August with 832 thousand tons as well as volumes
in the past months of August and September, the levels of which
were the sixth and ninth highest respectively
of all time.
The new historical record of passenger traffic is
established in the period July-September of this year with a
total of 1.01 million people (+6.4%) and was
achieved thanks to the monthly historical record of 507 thousand passengers
last August and the new records relating to the months of
July and September, which this year closed with volumes of
traffic equal to 288 thousand and 216 thousand passengers respectively.
In the first nine months of 2025, total freight traffic
was over 6.09 million tons, with a growth
by +6.2% over the same period last year, while traffic
of passengers was 1.47 million
(+6,6%).