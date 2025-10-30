Tito Vespasiani was appointed secretary general of the AdSP of the Western Ligurian Sea

Today the Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Western Ligurian Sea has unanimously approved the appointment of Tito Vespasiani to general secretary of the agency on proposal of the president Matteo Paroli. Vespasiani, 62 years old, current general secretary of the Authority of Harbour System of
South Adriatic Sea, it takes over to Paolo Piacenza that will assume the assignment of president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Southern Tyrrhenian Seas and Ionio. The lawyer Piacenza has served as secretary general of the AdSP of the Western Ligurian Sea since 2020 and has also served as extraordinary commissioner of the agency for nine months. Vespasiani, graduated in Law, has covered for four mandates the assignment of general secretary of a harbour authority, first near the Harbour Authority of Ancona and subsequently near that of Bari-Brindisi.
In today's session, the Management Committee of the Ligurian body also approved the forecast budget 2026 which has revenue for a value of 184,07 million euros and expenditure interventions of 291,08 million euros largely connected with the implementation of the infrastructural interventions of the ordinary and extraordinary work programme. As regards tax revenue, a total of EUR 59.7 million is expected in 2026 in view of the trend of maritime traffic. With regard to the management of the state territory, the values of the granting fees are previewed with act or license for 37,4 million euros which dismisses the advance to 2025 of the financial effect of canons by license. Capital revenue amounted to EUR 59.09 million, mainly from state and regional transfers for EUR 58.54 million.
On the basis of expenditure, the budget 2026 provides for current expenditure of 99.91 million euros and partly capital expenditure commitments of 174,12 million euros, of which approximately 128.24 million destined for works, buildings and extraordinary maintenance, which are added to an extraordinary programme of 3.57 billion and ordinary works in progress for approximately 727 million euros.
Among the strategic projects are the Nuova Diga Foranea of Genoa, the strengthening of railway and road logistics, the digitization of the ports, the cybersecurity. The commitment to sustainability is realized through the projects "Green Ports" and "Agro-Food", funded by the PNRR, for a total of over 50 million euros, in addition to the interventions for cold ironing (62 million euros).
Regarding the programs of development of the harbour system, moreover the Management Committee has approved the Triennial Operational Plan 2026-2028 and, among other measures, is deliberated the release to Ente Bacini of the marine state concession until 31 December 2029 for the entire compendium of 232.809 square meters comprising the five basins of famine of the port of Genoa. The extension, requested by the company currently concession until 2025, allows to align the duration of the concession at the time of public works on basins No 4 and No 5, provided until 2029 within the framework of the extraordinary program for the areas of naval repairs. The AdSP has announced that during the course of the investigation an alternative proposal from Friend & Co., relating only to basin 1 and with request of a twenty-five year concession, and has explained that the competent offices of the agency, downstream of the investigation, have considered preferable the solution of Ente Bacini as it assures unitary management, continuity of public service and consistency with the ongoing work, avoiding operational fragmentation. Since the work between 2025 and 2029 will reduce the full operation of the basins, the short-term concession was considered the most suitable for accompanying the construction phase and allowing a subsequent overall reorganization of the sector. The proposal of Friend & Co., although of industrial value, has been judged not to meet the current requirements of public interest.