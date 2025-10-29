Carole Montarsolo has been appointed general manager of
GNV Morocco, the company's representation in the North African country
of Genoese GNV navigation of the MSC group. Montarsolo is
joined GNV's sales team in December 2014 and,
In over ten years of activity in the shipping sector,
has held roles of increasing responsibility in the areas
Sales & Marketing, Business Development and P&L management.
In particular, he has built a solid experience in the market
Moroccan, the result of more than ten years of relationships and presence
direct on the territory, and has closely followed the evolution of the
GNV's business activities in Morocco.
GNV's activities in Morocco are developing in close proximity
collaboration with Mohammed Kabbaj, local historical partner of the
Genoese Company.