Stena Line buys the Finnish shipping company Wasaline

Sweden's Stena Line has bought the shipping company
Finnish Wasaline which operates the only daily ferry service
connecting Vaasa, Finland, and Umeå, Sweden. Wasaline is
the trademark of NLC Ferry, a company of the entire
owned by Kvarken Link which is a joint venture
50:50 between the cities of Vaasa and Umeå. The agreement of
The acquisition, signed today by the parties, provides that the ship Aurora
Bothnia
used on the Vaasa-Umeå route remains of
owned by Kvarken Link.
The agreement, which is subject to the approval of the
municipal elections of Vaasa and Umeå that will meet in the coming days
and other competent authorities, it is expected to be
completed in early 2026.
Currently, Stena Line ships operate 20 routes that
between the different shores of the Baltic Sea and the Kattegat and which
connect the United Kingdom with the European continent and with Ireland.