Quarterly traffic growth of goods in the port of Barcelona. Drop in Algeciras

After the increases of +2.6% and +3.9% year-on-year of
cargo traffic handled by the port of Barcelona in the
months of July and August, in September 2025 traffic is
fell by -1.3% due to a -4.5% contraction in volumes
and -9.9% of dry bulk cargo, while the
Conventional cargo increased by -5.4% and liquid bulk cargo
grew by +3.8%.
In the entire third quarter of this year, the port of call
has handled 17.1 million tons of goods, with a
Progression of +1.8% over the corresponding period of 2024. In the solo
Miscellaneous Goods Sector Container traffic has been
equal to 8.9 million tonnes (-1.6%) and was
Built with a container handling of 979 thousand TEUs
(-0.5%), including 568 thousand TEUs in import-export (+0.8%) and 411 thousand TEUs
in transit (-2.4%), while the traffic of conventional goods was
amounted to almost 3.0 million tons (+2.5%). The
handling of new cars was 164 thousand vehicles
(+35,6%). In the liquid bulk segment, traffic is
state of 4.0 million tonnes (+8.2%), of which 3.1 million tonnes
tons of hydrocarbons (+19.3%). The total dry bulk is
state of almost 2.0 million tons (+6.8%). Slightly up
cruise traffic with 1.4 million passengers (+0.9%),
while the rise in the ferry sector was more
accentuated with 869 thousand passengers (+5.7%).
In the third quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the port
of Algeciras decreased by -4.1% to 24.2
million tons, a decrease that was determined
from the reduction of volumes in all product sectors to
except for miscellaneous goods where, with 2.5 million tonnes,
an increase of +8.7% was recorded. The traffic of the
container stood at 13.1 million tons (-7.3%)
and was made with a handling of containers
equal to over 1.2 million TEUs (+4.3%). Liquid and solid bulk
decreased by -2.8% and -55.7% respectively, falling to 7.1
million tons and 52 thousand tons.