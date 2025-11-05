testata inforMARE
Cerca
06 November 2025 - Year XXIX
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
01:12 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, ship traffic in the Suez Canal grew by +2.5%
An increase of +10.6% in transits in September
Il Cairo/Ismailia
November 5, 2025
After six quarters of decline caused by the consequences of the attacks by Houthi rebels against ships transiting the region in place since the end of 2023, in the third quarter of this year maritime traffic in the Suez Canal has returned growth thanks above all to the +10.6% increase in transits recorded in September when the Egyptian waterway was crossed by 1,152 ships compared to 1,042 in September 2024. The monthly increase was generated by both the growth of the transits of tankers, amounting to 451 units (+5.4%), and of those of other types of vessels, amounting to 701 units (+14.2%). The net tonnage of the ships that last September crossed the canal was equal to a total of 48.0 million tonnes (+16.8%) and the value of transit rights paid by ships amounted to £18.5 billion ($391 million) (+19.4%).

In the third quarter of 2025, the channel was crossed globally by 3,277 ships, with an increase of +2.5% on the same period last year, of which 1,293 ships tanker (+2.5%) and 1,984 other types of ships (+2.5%), for a total SCNT net tonnage of 138.1 million tonnes (+8,6%). The transit fees paid by the ships during the period reached a value of 53.5 billion EGP (+13.1%). It should be noted that the number of ships transiting through the Egyptian canal in the period July-September of this year is -49.8% lower than the number of transits recorded in the same quarter of 2023 before the state of crisis in the Red Sea.

In the first nine months of this year, maritime traffic in the channel was 9,332 vessels, a decrease of -7.3% over the same period in 2024, of which 3,661 tankers (-3.2%) and 5,671 ships of other types (-9.8%) for a total of 376.2 million of SCNT tons (-7.6%). In the period January-September of 2025 The value of transit fees paid was 148.2 billion Egyptian pounds (+11.4%).

Meanwhile, the Suez Canal Authority has denied the news by some media according to which the Egyptian body would have placed under seizure of the oil tanker Dignity which has been stopped for about two months in the port of Suez. The ship is owned and is operated by the Russian Argo Tanker Group and is included in the list of naval units subject to sanctions by the of the USA, the European Union and the United Kingdom in the framework of the measures taken for the invasion of Ukraine by troops of Moscow. In recent days, the Seafarers' Union of Russia (SUR) had announced that a member of the crew of the Dignity had requested the assistance of the Russian trade union because the ship would have been seized by the Egyptian authorities for the non-payment of the Suez Canal transit tax. SUR had specified that the seafarer had reported that the tanker was running out of fuel, resulting in a near power failure on board, and that the shipowner has debts to the 22 crew members of nationality who have not received their salary for more than three months. Confirming that the ship is at anchorage in the port of Suez, the Suez Canal Authority has specified that it is not a party to the case in the matter of a legal dispute between the Sphinx Shipping Agency and the company shipowner for non-payment of debts that this has against the Port Said agency, a dispute that has led to the issuance of Ordinance No. 45 of 2025 by the Economic Court of Ismailia which imposed the seizure and its detention in the port of Suez until payment of the sums due.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The Chamber of Deputies has approved the final text of the proposed law on interports
Rome
Applause from the United Interports Union
TRANSPORTATION
ECSA and T&E welcome the STIP plan presented by the European Commission
Brussels
CER applauds measures to accelerate the development of high-speed rail
PORTS
Only one proposal admitted to the competition for the construction of mooring points outside the protected waters of the Venice lagoon
Venice
It will now have to be developed by the proposing entity
TRANSPORTATION
The European Commission presents the plan to ensure the sustainability of maritime and air transport by guaranteeing the production of the necessary alternative fuels
Brussels
The one to accelerate the development of high-speed rail is also ready
In the third quarter, naval traffic in the Suez Canal grew by +2.5%
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, naval traffic in the Suez Canal grew by +2.5%
Cairo/Ismailia
10.6% increase in transits in September
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The first freight train opens the new Austrian Koralm railway line.
Villach
The infrastructure is part of the European Baltic-Adriatic Corridor
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports record quarterly revenue
Miami
Decrease in passengers embarked
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Palermo grew by +3.1%
Palermo
Cruise passengers increased by 8.8%. Ferry passengers decreased by 2.7%.
Italian De Wave Group acquires compatriots IVM, Electrical Marine, O.M. Project, and Cantieri Navali San Carlo
INDUSTRY
Italian De Wave Group acquires compatriots IVM, Electrical Marine, OM Project, and Cantieri Navali San Carlo
Genoa
Pompili: Our strategy is aimed at creating a national hub for the shipbuilding industry.
In the July-September quarter, ONE's revenues decreased by -24%
SHIPPING
In the July-September quarter, ONE's revenues decreased by -24%
Singapore
The company's fleet transported more than 3.3 million containers (+1%)
Stena Line buys Finnish shipping company Wasaline
SHIPPING
Stena Line buys Finnish shipping company Wasaline
Gothenburg/Vaasa
The ferry "Aurora Botnia" will remain the property of the cities of Vaasa and Umeå
PORTS
Global Ports Holding will build and operate a cruise terminal in the port of Ferrol.
London/Ferrol
30-year concession contract
SHIPYARDS
HD Hyundai partners with Siemens to revitalize US shipbuilding
Seongnam/San Francisco
SHIPPING
In the July-September quarter, vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait decreased by -0.5%
Ankara
In the first nine months of 2025 the decline was -4.7%
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, naval traffic in the Panama Canal grew by +7.0%
Panama
They transported a total of 62.6 million tons of goods (-0.4%)
PORTS
Foreign traffic at Chinese seaports reached a historic record in the third quarter
Beijing
Containers also reach their maximum peak
PORTS
The approval process for the Catania Port Master Plan has been completed.
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Holdings' revenues decreased by 20.4% in the third quarter.
Hong Kong
Containerized cargo carried by the Chinese group's fleet increased by +4.9%
TRADE
US and China to suspend reciprocal taxes on each other's ships for a year
Washington/Beijing
Tariffs introduced to hit Chinese exports will be reduced in exchange for Beijing's aggressive fight against fentanyl.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Intermodal transport operators and associations urge the German government to take measures to save the sector
Brussels
Open letter to the Minister of Transport and the CEO of the DB Group
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports reports record quarterly revenue
Hong Kong
The July-September period closed with a net profit of 99.2 million dollars (-3.6%)
INDUSTRY
CIMC's container sales decreased by -36.0% in the third quarter
Hong Kong
The reduction is due to lower demand for dry cargo containers
INDUSTRY
Agreement between IDS (Fincantieri) and Next Geosolutions for the development of Unmanned Surface Vehicles
Trieste/Naples
They will be used for civilian purposes in the Oil & Gas and renewable energy sectors
PORTS
A cooperation agreement between the Italian and Indian port systems is being finalized.
Rome
Rixi met with Indian Minister of Ports and Shipping
PORTS
CMA CGM and RSGT partner to operate a new container terminal at the port of Jeddah
Marseille
An investment of 450 million dollars is planned
ACCIDENTS
The stranding of a ship did not interrupt shipping traffic in the Suez Canal.
Ismailia
Accident involving the sanctioned oil tanker "Komander"
Royal Caribbean Cruises Sets New Quarterly Financial and Operating Records
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean Cruises Sets New Quarterly Financial and Operating Records
Miami
Good prospects also for the 2026 season
Freight traffic handled by the port of Rotterdam remained stable in the third quarter.
PORTS
Freight traffic handled by the port of Rotterdam remained stable in the third quarter.
Rotterdam
Containerized cargo volumes remained unchanged. Bulk cargo increased slightly, while rolling stock and conventional cargo decreased.
Pakistan offers Bangladesh the use of Karachi port for its foreign trade
TRADE
Pakistan offers Bangladesh the use of Karachi port for its foreign trade
Dhaka
A direct air link between the two countries is planned.
SHIPPING
The World Shipping Council and the China Shipowners' Association discussed reciprocal taxes on US and Chinese ships.
Shanghai
Beijing has reportedly introduced exemptions for US ships built in China
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The German Rail Freight Association denounces the failure of the national rail network expansion plan.
Berlin
Westenberger: In recent years, federal governments have instead provided cement for the roads
Ties between the US and South Korean shipbuilding industries are further strengthened.
SHIPYARDS
Ties between the US and South Korean shipbuilding industries are further strengthened.
Gyeongju
HD Hyundai and Huntington Ingalls Industries sign manufacturing cooperation agreement
PORTS
Marsa Maroc and CMA CGM have formalized the agreement for the management of the new West Terminal at the port of Nador West Med.
Paris
It will become operational in 2027
COMPETITION
SAS (MSC group) will exit Moby by selling 49% of its capital to Onorato Armatori
Rome
The AGCM announces that the commitments presented dissolve the structural and financial ties that had motivated the start of the investigation
CRUISES
Moving the cruise terminal in Trieste is being considered.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
The UIRR is disappointed by the European Commissioners' intention to withdraw their proposed amendment to the Combined Transport Directive.
Brussels
The sector - the association underlines - needs a framework legislation
PORTS
Sparks fly between the League and Brothers of Italy over the appointment of the presidents of the Port System Authorities.
Rome
Salvini accuses the majority party of obstructing them, absolving Giorgia Meloni from any responsibility
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Taranto decreased by -22.9%
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Taranto decreased by -22.9%
Taranto
Decline in all main product segments except liquid bulk
LOGISTICS
Kuehne+Nagel announces cost reduction program
Schindellegi
In the third quarter of this year, net sales fell by -6.8%
LOGISTICS
In the third quarter, DSV recorded a net profit of DKK 2.2 billion (-24.1%).
Hedehusene
Revenues rose 63.2% to a record $72 billion.
TRUCKING
Fedespedi and Assiterminal are asking the Ministry of Transport for clarification and changes to the rules governing truck waiting times for loading and unloading.
Milan
PORTS
Federlogistica: Before launching the port reform, a discussion with operators is necessary.
Genoa
Falteri: No reform can work unless it arises from a true, structured, and ongoing dialogue.
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in Spanish ports increased by +0.7%
Madrid
Container cargo and dry bulk volumes are declining
PORTS
ESPO calls for continued efforts towards a global solution on ship emissions despite referral to IMO
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Antwerp-Bruges decreased by -2.8%.
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Antwerp-Bruges decreased by -2.8%.
Antwerp
In addition to bulk cargo, containers also decreased
PORTS
Luka Koper and CEVA Logistics launch joint venture for car traffic in Slovenian ports
Koper
CMA CGM has signed a declaration of intent
TRADE
Greer (USTR): Chinese retaliatory measures will not prevent US from rebuilding its shipbuilding base
SHIPPING
While for many the postponement of the Net-Zero Framework should be seen as an opportunity, for others it derails the path to decarbonisation of shipping.
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ships will refuel with renewable fuels in the port of Barcelona
Miami
Eight-year agreement with Spain's Repsol
SHIPPING
The IMO MEPC has decided to postpone the vote on the shipping decarbonisation strategy by one year.
London/Brussels
Kazakhstan (ICS): Industry needs clarity. T&E, there's a risk that the agreement, even if adopted in a year, won't enter into force before 2030.
PORTS
ESPO welcomes the EU Parliament's recognition of the role of ports in strengthening mobility and military resilience.
Brussels
Ryckbost: We hope that these points will be reflected in the final compromise text.
PORTS
PSA Genova Pra' terminal authorized to accommodate two 400-meter container ships simultaneously
Genoa
Yesterday the "COSCO Shipping Taurus" and "Evelyn Maersk" moored, both 20,000 TEU vessels.
LEGISLATION
Salvini, the port reform aims to create a national port network capable of overcoming fragmentation
Rome
The relaunch of an integrated vision of the planning and programming of all port investments is foreseen
PORTS
Port of Los Angeles Sets New All-Time Quarterly Container Traffic Record
Los Angeles
Port authorities are concerned about the impact of new taxes on Chinese ships and cranes.
SHIPPING
HMM invests $2.8 billion in the construction of 12 13,000 TEU containerships and two VLCCs
Seoul
The ships will be delivered by April 2029
PORTS
Filt Cgil, concerned about the TAR ruling on self-production in the port of Salerno.
Rome/Salerno
The union said it was certain that the Central Tyrrhenian Port System Authority would appeal the ruling.
Pirate attacks on ships increased by 37% in the third quarter
PIRACY
Pirate attacks on ships increased by 37% in the third quarter
Kuala Lumpur
The Singapore Straits region remains at high risk
Appointments of Port Authority presidents and port reform remain stalled, according to port operators at La Spezia.
PORTS
Appointments of Port Authority presidents and port reform remain stalled, according to port operators at La Spezia.
La Spezia
A heavy brake - they underline - on the principles of participation, transparency and control provided for by the current legislation
ACCIDENTS
In Indonesia, two accidents on the same ship at the same shipyard cause 14 deaths.
Batam
This morning a second explosion on the FSO "Federal II"
TRADE
South Korea's Hanwha Ocean has been implicated in the trade war between the US and China.
Beijing
Beijing also took countermeasures against five US subsidiaries of the shipbuilding group
PORTS
Port of Singapore set new all-time container throughput record in third quarter
Singapore
By weight, however, this cargo volume recorded a decrease of -1.8%.
SHIPPING
Green fuel producers support IMO's shipping decarbonization strategy
London
The importance of introducing incentives for green e-fuels was underlined
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado increased by +2.5% thanks to the increase in bulk cargoes
Genoa
Various goods fell by 14.4%. The Spediporto Conference
LEGISLATION
The US threatens retaliation against states that vote to approve the Net-Zero Framework.
Washington
"Our fellow IMO members," Rubio, Wright, and Duffy warned, "should be warned."
SHIPPING
Wallenius Wilhelmsen: New US port tax on car carriers is higher than expected.
Oslo
From tomorrow they will rise to 46 dollars per net ton
TRADE
USTR announces heavy tariffs on port cranes and other handling equipment made in China
Washington
100% additional tariffs on ship-to-shore port cranes
PORTS
Salvini reassures the port of Livorno of the additional resources needed for the new Darsena Europa.
Livorno
Even a hundred million euros more - the minister stated - will not block the development of the airport.
Chinese taxes on US ships effective October 14
SHIPPING
Chinese taxes on US ships effective October 14
Beijing
Beijing's response to the taxes that will be imposed on Chinese ships calling at American ports
PORTS
In the third quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Turkish ports grew by 4.6%.
Ankara
Volumes with Italy increased by +7.3%, with a sharp increase in containers (+32.2%)
SHIPPING
Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL saw sharp declines in quarterly revenue
Taipei/Keelung
In the period July-September, decreases of -36.7%, -42.2% and -35.7% were recorded
SHIPPING
ASA, ECSA, ICS, WSC, ITF, IAPH and IBIA call for approval of the Net-Zero Framework
Brussels
Only global standards - they underline - will be able to decarbonise a global industry.
ASSOCIATIONS
Zanetti (Confitarma): ensure the competitiveness of the Italian armaments industry with support tools suited to the sector
Rome
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the ports of Naples and Salerno recorded drops of -5.3% and -3.2%
Naples
Cruise passengers on the rise
PORTS
New US tariffs will have a strong impact on containerized imports into the US in the coming months
Washington
National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates forecasts
LOGISTICS
1,100 cars from the Chinese car manufacturer Dongfeng were unloaded in the port of Livorno
Livorno
Traffic is managed through the "Il Faldo" logistics area operated by XCA
TRUCKING
Assiterminal, the MIT note clarifies that the 90-minute grace period applies only to waiting times
Rome/Genoa
Ferrari: The Conference of Port Authority Presidents could consider a sort of national program agreement.
COMPANIES
Harren assigns a single brand to its heavy lift companies
Bremen
The fleet of 80 vessels will be operated under the single SAL brand.
SHIPPING
Wallenius Wilhelmsen's revenues fell by 2% in the third quarter.
Lysaker
Net profit was $280 million (+8%)
PORTS
ESPO has presented its new annual environmental report
Brussels
Climate change remains the top priority for European ports to address
PORTS
Over €60 million from the PNRR for the ports of Naples and Salerno
Rome
Rixi: Let's make more effective use of European resources and accelerate the implementation of strategic projects.
EDUCATION
Agreement between Escola Europea and DLTM to promote international mobility and maritime training
La Spezia
Synergies between the Ligurian maritime cluster and the port and training community of Barcelona
SHIPPING
CMA CGM to register ten new 24,212 TEU containerships in the French International Register
Marseille/Copenhagen
LOGISTICS
UPS has completed its acquisition of Canada's Andlauer Healthcare Group.
Atlanta/Toronto
Operation worth 1.6 billion dollars
MEETINGS
The National Maritime Fund has organised a meeting with the ITS Mare and the maritime training centres
Rome
It will be held on December 3rd in Rome
CRUISES
Two MSC Cruises Musica-class cruise ships undergoing refurbishment in Malta
Geneva
Work at Palumbo Malta Shipyard includes the construction of new suites
PORTS
Increase in freight traffic in Tuscan ports over the past six months
Livorno
In the first six months of 2025, growth of +2.0% was recorded in Livorno and +4.9% in Piombino
INDUSTRY
Kalmar closes the third quarter with higher financial results and lower orders
Helsinki
The contribution of the services segment offset the lower performance of equipment sales
SHIPPING
COSCO Strengthens Its Bulk Fleet with Orders for 29 Vessels
Shanghai
Orders worth a total of over $1.7 billion for 23 bulk carriers and six VLCCs
PORTS
Tito Vespasiani has been appointed Secretary General of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority.
Genoa
The 2026 budget and the 2026-2028 three-year operational plan were approved.
CRUISES
Assiterminal: Technical roundtable on cruise tourism is a success.
Genoa
An important step - Cognolato highlighted - to enhance the territories and promote an integrated vision of the sector.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Fincantieri signs agreement to develop Saudi Arabia's maritime ecosystem
Trieste
It was signed with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of Riyadh
SHIPPING
Yang Ming Signs Contracts for Six New 8,000 TEU Container Ships
Keelung
They will be delivered from 2028 and will replace 5,500 TEU ships
PORTS
Rijeka Gateway Terminal officially opened
River
It is operated by the joint venture between APM Terminals and Enna Logic
PORTS
New historical records for quarterly traffic of goods and passengers in Albanian ports
Tirana
2.25 million tons of cargo (+16.7%) and 1.01 million people (+6.4%) moved
PORTS
The Management Committee of the Southern Adriatic Port Authority takes shape
Bari
The designations of some local administrations are still missing
PORTS
The Senate's VIII Commission approved the appointment of eight Port System Authority presidents.
Rome
Parliamentary process completed
COMPANIES
Carole Montarsolo has been appointed general manager of GNV Morocco
Genoa
Know-how from over ten years of relationships and direct presence in the area
PORTS
The concession term for Metal Carpenteria in the port of Crotone has been extended.
Gioia Tauro
The deadline has been extended to November 14, 2033
PORTS
In the period July-September, freight traffic in Tunisian ports grew by +5.4%
La Goulette
Cruise passengers decreased by -10.5%
LOGISTICS
UPS's latest quarterly financial performance declines
Atlanta
Revenues down by -3.7%
INDUSTRY
Wärstilä Corporation closed the third quarter with sales of over 1.6 billion euros (-5.0%)
Helsinki
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
ASSOCIATIONS
Götz Becker appointed chairman of Interferry
Victoria
The president is Supapan Pichaironarongsongkram, who takes over from Guido Grimaldi
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Accelleron and LAB021 partner to develop digital solutions to improve fleet operational efficiency.
PORTS
The 2026 budget forecast for the Sardinian Sea Port Authority has been approved.
Cagliari
Among the objectives, the strengthening of operational infrastructures on land and dredging
MEETINGS
Conference on the culture of prevention in the Italian logistics supply chain
Rome
Organized by Sanilog, it will be held on November 13th in Rome
SHIPPING
The PCTC Grande Melbourne was christened and delivered to the Grimaldi Group in China.
Naples
It has a capacity of 9,241 CEUs
CRUISES
A new record in cruise traffic is expected in Italian ports in 2026
Catania
In Catania, Risposte Turismo presented the new edition of the "Italian Cruise Watch" report.
PORTS
Quarterly freight traffic growth at the port of Barcelona. Declining in Algeciras.
Barcelona/Algeciras
In the period July-September, percentage variations of +1.8% and -4.1% respectively were recorded
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Fincantieri launches the first integrated underwater drone system
Trieste
Tested at the Naval Support and Experimentation Center in La Spezia
PORTS
Filt Cgil: The method adopted to define the port reform is unacceptable.
Rome
The union denounces the lack of involvement of workers' representatives and the lack of prior consultation.
LOGISTICS
General Assembly of Logistics: Northwest Alliance Renewed
Turin
Liguria, Lombardy, and Piedmont Regions, MIT, RFI, and Ferrovienord Sign Agreement
INDUSTRY
Konecranes reports quarterly revenue decline while orders rise.
Helsinki
In the period July-September, orders acquired for 1.15 billion euros (+20.1%)
SHIPPING
GNV has taken delivery of the new ro-pax GNV Virgo in China
Genoa
It is the first ship powered by liquefied natural gas in the company's fleet.
PORTS
A new maritime service for rolling stock to North Africa is underway at the Vado Ligure Reefer Terminal.
Vado Ligure
Connection with the Libyan port of Misurata
SHIPPING
Grimaldi and China Merchants Shenzhen RoRo Shipping sign cooperation agreement
Naples
Expected to offer greater capacity and a broader and more efficient service network to support Chinese exports
PORTS
The 2026 budget forecast and the POT of the Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas have been adopted.
Gioia Tauro
Piacenza: Cold ironing is also important to avoid having to face significant fines.
PORTS
The Port of La Spezia has completed its first cold ironing tests at Molo Garibaldi.
La Spezia
The transformation cabin at the dock has been connected to the cruise ship "MSC Seaview"
PORTS
Global Ports Holding has signed a contract to manage the Casablanca cruise terminal.
Istanbul
15-year agreement with option for a 20-year extension
MEETINGS
A conference on e-commerce returns at LIUC
Castellanza
In the fashion sector they represent over 30% of online orders in Europe
INDUSTRY
Fincantieri and Defcomm sign agreement for the development of surface drones.
Trieste
Co-investment to accelerate its industrialization
ASSOCIATIONS
Australian Scott McKay is the new president of the International Cargo Handling Association.
London
He took over from John Beckett
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Valencia fell by 11.6% in September.
Valencia
In the third quarter of 2025, overall freight traffic decreased by -3.2%
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Long Beach increased by 0.7% in the third quarter.
Long Beach
Empty spaces are rising. Full capacity at boarding and disembarking is down 1.0% and 8.5% respectively.
PORTS
Piacenza: The port of Gioia Tauro aims to handle seven million containers by 2029.
Genoa
Transhipment - he underlined - represents an essential gateway for international goods into the national market.
SHIPPING
Arkas Line's new direct service connects the Eastern Mediterranean and Italy with West Africa.
Izmir
It will be held on a weekly basis
MARITIME SERVICES
Assocostieri urges revitalization of the national bunkering sector
Genoa
Among the proposals, making it possible to use barges as floating storage facilities for alternative fuels
PORTS
The Ministry of Transport has requested an agreement for Consalvo to become president of the Eastern Adriatic Port Authority.
Rome/Trieste
Fedriga: The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region will express its agreement
TAXES
Federmar-Cisal proposes a new distribution of the tonnage tax benefits
Rome
Pico: For maritime personnel, financial recognition is not always proportionate to the essential role they play
COMPANIES
P&O Maritime Logistics completes acquisition of controlling stake in NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers
Lugano
Obtained the necessary regulatory approvals
ACCIDENTS
Fatal accident in the port of Ravenna
Ravenna
A 67-year-old truck driver lost his life at the Sapir terminal.
PORTS
A Norwegian delegation visits the Northern Tyrrhenian Port Authority
Livorno
INDUSTRY
ABB's quarterly financial performance shows sharp growth
Zurich
In the period July-September the value of new orders increased by +11.6%
SHIPYARDS
Fratelli Neri buys two tugboats produced by Egypt's Misr Tugboats Factory
Ismailia
They will be taken into delivery in the first quarter of 2026
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports Sets New Quarterly Container Traffic Record
Hong Kong
In the period July-September, 29.8 million TEUs were handled (+3.6%)
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -9.2% in the third quarter
Hong Kong
A 16.3% drop was recorded in September
PORTS
Port of Civitavecchia appoints members of the Marine Resources Partnership Body
Civitavecchia
He will remain in office for four years
PORTS
New quarterly record for container traffic handled by CMPort port terminals
Hong Kong
New highs recorded both in China and at overseas ports
SHIPYARDS
CMA CGM to order six feeder containerships from Cochin Shipyard
Kochi
Order worth approximately 300 million dollars
PORTS
Efficient solutions for the port launching of floating wind turbines are being studied in France
Trondheim/Brest
Agreement between the Norwegian BOA and the port of Brest
SHIPPING
Augusta Due has acquired a second new tanker built by Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding Co.
Rome
It has a capacity of 18,590 deadweight tons.
TRUCKING
IRU, CLECAT, ESC and GCCA oppose binding targets for demand for zero-emission trucks
Brussels
They ask to focus instead on creating favorable conditions for operators to be able to use them.
ASSOCIATIONS
Marialaura Dell'Abate is the new president of Confitarma's Young Shipowners' Group.
Rome
PORTS
In the third quarter, cargo traffic in Russian ports grew by +4%
St. Petersburg
Only import loads are decreasing
COMPANIES
Matteo Caiti appointed country manager for Italy at Forto
Milan
The goal is to consolidate growth on the Italian market
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
DP World to build and operate multimodal terminal in Uzbekistan
Dubai
Joint venture with Tashkent Invest
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Applications for rail freight transport incentives are now open.
Rome
From today the requests to access the Ferrobonus
SHIPPING
Confitarma welcomes Senate approval of simplification measures for the maritime transport sector.
Rome
A rapid approval in the Chamber is also hoped for
TRUCKING
The maritime, port and logistics sector asks the Ministry of Transport for clarification on the regulation on waiting times for loading and unloading goods
Rome
A dialogue was called to determine the identification of correct application indications of the law
SHIPYARDS
Four icebreakers for the U.S. Coast Guard will be built in Finland.
Washington
Agreement signed by Presidents Donald Trump and Alexander Stubb
AWARDS
PSA International wins the "Best Singapore Investor in Italy" award.
Genoa
It was awarded by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore
SHIPYARDS
The Italian Navy's Olterra ship was launched in Genoa.
Genoa
It is the first military project built by the T. Mariotti shipyard
SHIPYARDS
The first ferry owned by the Sicilian Region launched in Palermo
Palermo
Folgiero: Revitalization of the Sicilian shipyard as part of Fincantieri's new industrial plan
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, containers carried by OOCL vessels increased by +0.7%
Hong Kong
Accentuation of the reduction in revenues which fell by -25.9%
OFFSHORE
Offshore wind farm in the port of Augusta ready in two or three years
Palermo
Di Sarcina: We are confident in a rapid allocation of the planned resources, amounting to approximately 50 million euros.
LOGISTICS
Assologistica approves new rules on pallet exchange
Rome
Approved by the Senate, the text moves to the Chamber of Deputies
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
In the Netherlands, a self-driving vessel has been authorised to sail outside a restricted area.
Rotterdam
DEFENCE
German company Helsing acquires Blue Ocean Monitoring
London
Australian company builds self-driving submarines
PORTS
The decree designating the port of Taranto as a national offshore wind hub has been made official.
Taranto
Gugliotti: Unlock resources for modernizing and upgrading port areas
ACCIDENTS
One of two injured sailors from vessel attacked in Gulf of Aden dies
Amsterdam/London
Dominquez (IMO): Strong condemnation of any type of attack against ships
PORTS
Salvini met with the deputy CEO of the Turkish terminal operator Yilport.
Rome
At the centre of the meeting was the dredging of the port of Taranto.
EDUCATION
The Logistics & Sea Academy has equipped itself with new simulators for operating ships, tugboats, trains and port cranes
Venice
Investment of four million euros
MOURNING
Giovanni Punzo, founder and president of CIS - Interporto Campano for thirty years, has died.
Nola
Among the founders of Italo, the first private Italian operator on the high-speed rail network
SHIPPING
The new two-masted ro-ro ship Neoliner Origin will arrive in Livorno tomorrow.
Vado Ligure
It has a capacity of 1,200 linear meters of rolling stock
FINANCING
The refinancing of the Setramar group's capital structure has been completed.
Ravenna
Merli: a crucial step in our growth journey
PORTS
Liguori's term as head of the Trieste Port Authority has been extended.
Rome
Confirmed in the role of extraordinary commissioner of the institution
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
The National Maritime Fund has organised a meeting with the ITS Mare and the maritime training centres
MEETINGS
Conference on the culture of prevention in the Italian logistics supply chain
Rome
Organized by Sanilog, it will be held on November 13th in Rome
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Foreign firms to operate 3 terminals under Ctg Port for up to 30 years; deals by December
(The Business Standard)
We'II Rebuild Apapa, Tin-Can Ports In 48 Months - Dantsoho
(Leadership)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSITERMINAL
Intervento del presidente Tomaso Cognolato
Roma, 19 giugno 2025
››› File
PORTS
Agreement to complete electrification work on the docks at the port of Gioia Tauro
Gioia Tauro
The 70 million euro investment to complete the project has been confirmed.
COMPANIES
A Maersk delegation at the Grendi Group's container terminal in Cagliari's Porto Canale.
Milan
At the centre of the debate is the development of traffic towards North Africa
PORTS
Port of Livorno: Protests over Gaza must not block operations.
Livorno
The members of the Partnership Body highlighted the need for it to be accessible to all vessels
COMPANIES
Geodis appoints Maurizio Bortolan as CEO for Italy
Milan
It will coordinate the three business lines Contract Logistics, Freight Forwarding and Road Transport
PORTS
GNV, agreement with Sicilian terminal operator Portitalia is positive.
Genoa
The company specified that the aim was exclusively to temporarily supplement the tariffs.
PORTS
Two days of work with ESPO in Rome on the Mediterranean and European ports
Rome
Meetings organized by Assoporti
TRADE
In 2024, 112 million counterfeit items were seized in the European Union.
Brussels
Record estimated value of 3.8 billion euros
PORTS
Strikes and protests in ports, request for information from the Guarantor
Rome
Request for information from prefects, port authorities, and port authorities
SHIPPING
Danaos Corporation has ordered two 7,165 TEU containerships from Dalian Shanhaiguan.
Athens
They will be taken into delivery in the third quarter of 2027
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In the second quarter, freight traffic on the Austrian rail network fell by -1.4%.
Vienna
Only domestic traffic is growing
LOGISTICS
ALS (FBH Group) has acquired 80% of Trans World Shipping and Moda Express of USA.
Rozzano
The two companies have 500 employees and are active in Italy, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.
COMPANIES
Circle's revenue increased by 62.1% in the first half of 2025
Milan
Net profit of over 1.0 million euros (+1.8%)
PORTS
A Ukrainian delegation hosted by the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority
Livorno
Cooperation in the field of training and safety at work in ports
PORTS
The EIB is financing Phase A of Genoa's new breakwater with €300 million.
Luxembourg
The total investment is 937 million euros
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile