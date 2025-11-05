In the third quarter, ship traffic in the Suez Canal grew by +2.5%

After six quarters of decline caused by the consequences of the
attacks by Houthi rebels against ships transiting the region
in place since the end of 2023, in the third quarter of
this year maritime traffic in the Suez Canal has returned
growth thanks above all to the +10.6% increase in transits
recorded in September when the Egyptian waterway was
crossed by 1,152 ships compared to 1,042 in September 2024.
The monthly increase was generated by both the growth of the
transits of tankers, amounting to 451 units (+5.4%), and of
those of other types of vessels, amounting to 701 units (+14.2%).
The net tonnage of the ships that last September
crossed the canal was equal to a total of 48.0
million tonnes (+16.8%) and the value of transit rights
paid by ships amounted to £18.5 billion
($391 million) (+19.4%).
In the third quarter of 2025, the channel was
crossed globally by 3,277 ships, with an increase of +2.5%
on the same period last year, of which 1,293 ships
tanker (+2.5%) and 1,984 other types of ships (+2.5%), for a
total SCNT net tonnage of 138.1 million tonnes
(+8,6%). The transit fees paid by the ships during the period
reached a value of 53.5 billion EGP (+13.1%).
It should be noted that the number of ships transiting through the
Egyptian canal in the period July-September of this year is
-49.8% lower than the number of transits recorded in the
same quarter of 2023 before the state of crisis in the Red Sea.
In the first nine months of this year, maritime traffic in the
channel was 9,332 vessels, a decrease of -7.3%
over the same period in 2024, of which 3,661 tankers (-3.2%) and
5,671 ships of other types (-9.8%) for a total of 376.2 million
of SCNT tons (-7.6%). In the period January-September of 2025
The value of transit fees paid was 148.2
billion Egyptian pounds (+11.4%).
Meanwhile, the Suez Canal Authority has denied the news
by some media according to which the Egyptian body would have placed under
seizure of the oil tanker Dignity which has been stopped for about
two months in the port of Suez. The ship is owned and
is operated by the Russian Argo Tanker Group and is included
in the list of naval units subject to sanctions by the
of the USA, the European Union and the United Kingdom in the framework of the
measures taken for the invasion of Ukraine by troops
of Moscow. In recent days, the Seafarers' Union of Russia (SUR)
had announced that a member of the crew of the Dignity
had requested the assistance of the Russian trade union because the
ship would have been seized by the Egyptian authorities for the
non-payment of the Suez Canal transit tax. SUR
had specified that the seafarer had reported that the tanker
was running out of fuel, resulting in a near
power failure on board, and that the shipowner has
debts to the 22 crew members of nationality
who have not received their salary for more than three months.
Confirming that the ship is at anchorage in the port of Suez,
the Suez Canal Authority has specified that it is not a party to the case
in the matter of a legal dispute between
the Sphinx Shipping Agency and the company
shipowner for non-payment of debts that this
has against the Port Said agency, a dispute that has
led to the issuance of Ordinance No. 45 of 2025 by the
Economic Court of Ismailia which imposed the seizure
and its detention in the port of Suez until
payment of the sums due.