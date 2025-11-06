ICTSI recorded record quarterly financial and operating performance

In the third quarter of this year, the group's port terminals
Philippine International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)
handled record container traffic and the company has
also recorded quarterly financial results values ever
achieved previously. In the period July-September, traffic
handled amounted to 3.70 million TEUs, with a
increase of +12.3% on the same quarter of 2024, of which 1.96
million TEUs handled by Asian terminals (+11.6%), 1.09
million TEUs from terminals in the Americas (+27.0%) and 644 thousand TEUs
terminals in ports in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (-4.4%).
In the third quarter of 2025, the group's revenues
recorded a record value of $850.2 million (+18.8%),
of which 827.7 million generated by port activities (+19.7%).
Record values were also marked by EBITDA and EBIT,
results of €553.0 million (+22.5%) and €469.1 million respectively
million (+25.0%), as well as net profit, which was
was $289.7 million (+24.5%).
Currently, the Philippine group operates 33 port terminals in 19
countries, including ten in the Philippines, four in Brazil, two in
Papua New Guinea, two in Indonesia and one terminal in China,
Ecuador, Poland, Georgia, Madagascar, Croatia, Mexico, Honduras,
Iraq, Argentina, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo,
Australia, Cameroon and Nigeria.