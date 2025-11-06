CEVA Logistics has completed the acquisition of Turkey's Borusan Lojistik

The CEVA Logistics Group Logistics Company
French shipowner CMA CGM has completed the acquisition
of the entire share capital of the Turkish Borusan Tedarik Zinciri
Çözümleri ve Teknoloji Sirketi which operates services
logistics with the Borusan Lojistik brand
(
of 28
April
2025). The purchase was made for 383 million
Dollars.
"The Turkish economy and its national logistics market -
commented the CEO of CEVA Logistics, Mathieu
Friedberg - are dynamic. This growth, combined with the
strategic position of the country along the India, Middle
East, Europe, opens up a wide range of opportunities for
our new dimensions and scope of logistics solutions. Thank you
Turkey's third largest
CEVA in terms of gross turnover'.