ECSA and T&E welcome the STIP plan presented by the European Commission
CER applauds the measures to accelerate the development of high-speed rail
Bruxelles
November 5, 2025
The European Shipowners' Association welcomed the
Sustainable Transport Investment Plan (STIP) presented
today by the European Commission
(
of 5
November 2025). In particular, European Shipowners (ECSA) has
noted that STIP boosts the uptake of fuels
clean, is a good first step that identifies numerous
Gaps and shortcomings in the current European political and financial framework
clearly recognising the need for greater
investments in clean fuels for maritime transport, and
identifying possible next steps and concrete action points
and, in addition, prioritizes the production of
clean fuels in Europe as an urgent issue for the
transition to net zero emissions and to reduce dependency
Energy. "The STIP - underlined the Secretary General
of the association, Sotiris Raptis - is investing in
Clean fuels at the heart of the competitiveness agenda.
These investments are necessary to maintain capacity
improve competitiveness, reduce the
energy dependence and achieve net zero emissions".
In addition, European Shipowners welcomed the proposal
STIP to use the national revenues of the EU ETS, the
Carbon Dioxide Emissions Trading System
to support the adoption of clean fuels
for maritime transport. In this regard, ECSA reiterated that the
Nine billion euros generated by the contribution of transport
ETS should be used to bridge the huge
price gap with clean fuels, which - he recalled - are
on average four times more expensive than fuels
Conventional. "The STIP - Raptis pointed out - makes a first
An important step towards the use of national ETS revenues
to make clean fuels available for maritime transport
at a competitive price. The national revenues of the ETS have
contributed substantially to the increase in energy
renewable energy in Europe. We must see the same happen for the
maritime transport'.
Observing then that the STIP correctly points out that there are no
clear requirements for European suppliers on the implementation of
availability of clean fuels on the transport market
the European Shipowners' Association specified that it
welcome the commitment to further incentivise
the adoption of clean fuels to achieve the objectives of the
Renewable Energy Directive and the FuelEU Maritime Programme
as a first step towards the introduction of a binding mandate for
fuel suppliers. "The use of ETS revenues -
specified Raptis - should also be accompanied by a
binding mandate for European suppliers to make
clean fuels available for maritime transport".
Finally, ECSA pointed out that European shipowners support
reduction of administrative burdens, in particular for
SMEs that represent the backbone of maritime transport
and therefore welcome the commitment of the
European Commission to assess the onerous obligations of
reporting for shipping companies and to simplify the
rules. However, the EU should make a significant contribution to the
further step forward and also send a clear message about the full
alignment of EU climate legislation with measures
once the UN agency has
Taken. 'Ensuring a level playing field at the
- Raptis underlined - is essential for the
competitiveness of European maritime transport. We expect
a clear message from the Commission that the EU will align
its policy framework to international measures
adopted at IMO level'.
Transport & Environment (T&E) has also welcomed
the STIP plan which - noted the association, which
aims to promote sustainable transport in Europe -
contains promising measures to increase the production of
e-fuel. For T&E, however, the EU will have to proceed
quickly if it wants to maintain its industrial leadership in
this technology. In the EU - explained the association - the projects
for the production of e-fuels, in fact, have yet to materialize in
due to the high costs and lack of supply agreements to
long term.
Transport & Environment noted that if the commitment to
establish an EU-wide bilateral auction of fuel for
air and sea transport, based on an e-SAF pilot auction, will provide
concrete resources to start production, however, this
should be limited to e-fuels. In the short term - he
T&E again noted - the STIP proposes to rely on the
existing instruments - the Hydrogen Bank and the Fund for
Innovation - which are starting to support the projects of
e-fuel, including e-SAF. Although this sends a signal
positive - observed the association - these tools alone
have so far been unable to reduce the risks to production
of e-fuels on an industrial scale. In T&E's view, therefore, the
More effective measures than the plan could go too far
delayed, as it is necessary to take initiatives for the
e-fuel by 2026.
T&E also welcomed the intention of the
European Commission to start preparations for the creation of a
market intermediary to manage bilateral auctions, taking over
that this tool is necessary to stimulate the nascent
and to reconcile the needs of e-fuel manufacturers
e-fuel in terms of long-term certainty with high-speed contracts
used in the aviation and marketing sector
shipping.
Noting that for the first time the EU will develop a
effective financial instrument to boost the production of
e-fuel, Antony Froggatt, Senior Director for Aviation,
navigation and energy of T&E, highlighted that "the EU
must now follow up on these commitments if it is to contribute to
Preserving European technological leadership in e-fuels. Leave
The open door to biofuels - he said - will not make
than weaken it." The association has in fact reiterated its
opposition to the use of biofuels for the
decarbonisation of transport and expressed concern about the
that the STIP plan leaves the door open to the inclusion of
biofuels in bilateral auctions. "Biofuels -
warned T&E - are a more mature sector and could
monopolize the limited resources of the market intermediary. It is
It is essential - argued the association - that only e-fuels
are eligible for auctions, as there are no barriers to
market for the production of biofuels".
He also noted that the STIP promotes the continued use of the
biomethane in the shipping sector, T&E noted that
limited stocks of biomethane should rather be considered
for sectors that are currently dependent on fossil gas
and which urgently need to reduce their dependence on
such as domestic heating and heavy industry.
"This is particularly worrying - he said
T&E detected - why ships currently only buy
green certificates for biomethane, while the fuel is
actually burned in domestic boilers and other
sectors'.
Noting that the STIP plan is limited to encouraging Member States
to use revenues from the ETS carbon market to
decarbonising maritime transport and air transport, T&E
highlighted the need for the revision of the ETS in the
2026 should consider the inclusion of a requirement
to use ETS revenues for investments in
e-fuel. In addition, the association complained that the STIP does not
recognises the untapped potential for increased revenues from the ETS
if carbon markets are expanded. Especially
T&E estimated that last year there could have been
raise more than seven billion euros by extending the ETS to all
long-haul flights and found that around €2.4 billion
per year of additional revenue could be generated between
2028 and 2035 including small transport ships.
Finally
Transport & Environment complained that the STIP did not
recommended the obligation to supply e-fuel for maritime use in ports
European countries, which most EU countries do not yet have
introduced despite the clear indications of the European directive
renewable energy, and that the plan missed the opportunity to
mobilise the European Investment Bank to
invest in the production of e-fuels.
The other important initiative to accelerate the development of
of high-speed rail in the EU presented today by the
European Commission has been very well received
by the ERC, the European association representing companies
railway infrastructure managers and their
national associations. ERC found that for the success of the
European high-speed rail plan is
It is essential to clearly define new infrastructures and strengthen them
as this will not only ensure the ability to
more commuter and freight services, but will improve
even drastically the quality of existing services,
making travel more comfortable, reliable and considerably more
Quick.
In addition, ERC commended the Commission for approving
standard speeds of 250 km/h or significantly higher for
new high-speed lines, a benchmark that
- underlined the association - guarantees that the transport
rail can compete effectively with short air travel
and attract traffic to the railway. The association has
highlighted that this will also bring the same level of
high-speed rail excellence across Europe and
will maintain competitiveness with countries such as Japan and
China.
"The real ambition of the current high-speed agreement
- commented the Director General of the ERC, Alberto Mazzola -
It is not just an investment in infrastructure, but a
direct investment in quality and competitiveness
of European travel. With a credible definition of infrastructure
high-speed rail now specified, attention must be paid to the
move on the speed of implementation. The ERC encourages
Member States and the EU institutions to prioritise
funding and coordination needed to develop
European high-speed rail network and exploit its
enormous advantages for all citizens".
