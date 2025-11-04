Agreement between Escola Europea and DLTM to promote international mobility and maritime training

L'Escola Europea - Intermodal Transport, European centre for
training in logistics and intermodal transport which is based in
Barcelona, and the Ligurian District of Marine Technologies (DLTM),
research and innovation hub on marine technologies, have
signed a collaboration agreement with the aim of creating
joint initiatives under the Erasmus+ programme. Thanks to
this agreement, students, professionals and institutions in the
logistics and maritime sectors will be able to access growth paths and
that will promote sustainable transport, logistics and
port and intermodality.
The agreement stems from a common vision: to create bridges between the
Ligurian maritime cluster - with associates from Genoa and La Spezia - and
the port and training community of Barcelona. Connecting
Ligurian companies, universities and research centres with the network
educational project of the Escola, the collaboration aims to build a
Mediterranean more connected, competitive and sustainable.
"This agreement - explained Eduard Rodés,
Director of the Escola Europea - strengthens our educational bridge
between Italy and Spain. Through cooperation with DLTM we can
create new opportunities for students and professionals,
allowing them to experience intermodality in the field,
Share experiences and build the future of logistics together
and the sea". "The agreement with the European School of
Barcelona - added Giovanni Lorenzo Forcieri, president of the
Ligurian District of Marine Technologies - strengthens the vocation
international DLTM and opens up new opportunities for
growth in this sector for our companies. The protocol
agreement just signed represents the possibility of
acquire advanced skills in the maritime and logistics sector and
develop European projects of great innovative value,
contributing to competitiveness, sustainability and
to the internationalization of the Ligurian territory".