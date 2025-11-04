The Italian De Wave Group buys the compatriots IVM, Electrical Marine, O.M. Project and Cantieri Navali San Carlo

De Wave Group, a Genoese company specialized in the
Creation of fittings for cruise ships and yachts, has
acquired four Italian companies in the cruise sector
and nautical. This is the Padua-based IVM, active in the
in the outfitting and furnishing of cruise ships, and
Electrical Marine in Turin, which deals with electrical systems
and electronics for the nautical sector, O.M. Project, active in the
metal carpentry and electro-actuated movements for the
nautical, and Cantieri Navali San Carlo, which operates in the
construction of pleasure and sports boats.
To support the development of individual companies, the group
Genovese presented an investment plan worth a total of
€50 million for increasing production capacity,
purchase of machinery and any M&A transactions that it provides for
also about 150 new hires in the coming years needed
mainly to support the increase in production and to strengthen
Also after-sales services, especially overseas.
De Wave specified that the transactions announced today
are strategic and are part of the medium-long strategy
end of the group aimed at controlling the entire production process
creating synergies from a management, operational and
also expanding its scope and consolidating
as a global general contractor in all sectors of Blue
related to shipbuilding. In addition, the company highlighted
which with the De Wave operations consolidates its role as general
contractor capable of operating on an international scale thanks to seven
factories and 12 operational sites in nine countries, where they are now
employing over 1,400 highly qualified workers who
will allow the group to reach 450 million in turnover
overall by 2025.
"The operations announced today - explained
the CEO of De Wave Group - Riccardo Pompili -
are part of our long-term strategy focused on a
growth also through external lines aimed at creating the Italian hub of the
shipbuilding supply chain: we are able to cover all phases of
design, production, assembly and installation in the sector
cruises and boating. Our investment strategy is
alliance with the groups of the supply chain also strongly believes in the
enhancement of the management that has made growth possible
of its company and who will also be a protagonist
of the ambitious future development plan". "From today,
thanks to four important players in our sector - added
Pompili - we will strengthen strategic areas such as refitting,
technological innovation and after-sales services, integrating
key skills to face the new challenges of the sector. The
is a very particular sector, in which the knowledge
and the know-how of the workers continue to be the real value
added in the production process and to date are not replicable
by no virtual assistant equipped with artificial intelligence.
As our recruitment plan also shows, we therefore want to
continue to believe in and invest in talent and skills
of the companies that become part of our group,
enhancing their specificities and promoting synergies
with a view to sustainable growth".