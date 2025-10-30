Assiterminal, well the technical table on the crocieristico tourism

The Italian Association of Port Terminalists (Assiterminal) expressed appreciation for the meeting promoted yesterday by the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, who for the first time gathered around the same table the entire national crocieristico cluster. Referring to the announcement of Santanchè of the establishment of a technical table for the valorization and the integrated promotion of the territories touched by the crocieristici itineraries, Assiterminal has emphasized that it represents a concrete occasion to develop a shared vision of sustainable marine tourism, able to generate structural benefits for the local communities and to improve the quality of the tourist experience.
"The crocieristico field, as well evidenced by the minister Santanchè - said the president of Assiterminal, Tomaso Cognolato - is a fundamental asset for the economy of the sea and for the entire national tourist system. Terminals are the first point of contact between visitors and Italian destinations: investing in their quality, integration with cities and capacity to welcome means enhancing the image of the country. For this reason, the work of the table will be a decisive step towards a more coordinated governance and a more effective promotion of crocieristica Italy".