Fincantieri puts in water the first integrated system of underwater drones

Today, at the Naval Support and Experimentation Centre (CSSN) of La Spezia, the launch of the first system of underwater drones "DEEP" of Fincantieri, in a demonstration mission. The DEEP system represents an integrated solution to the avant-garde for the protection, development and maintenance of critical underwater infrastructure and harbour areas, carrying out moreover activities of monitoring and environmental protection. The system is designed from its origin with a dual character, capable of responding both to civil needs and to defence and security. This versatility allows DEEP to operate in heterogeneous contexts, offering high added value solutions for environmental protection and infrastructure, as well as for operational support.
The platform consists of a network of underwater sensors for the preventive alarm (Early Warning System), a Command and Control Centre for operational management in real time, a team of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) able to conduct missions at different levels of autonomy, cooperation and coordination and an AI-based system dedicated to data analysis and processing.