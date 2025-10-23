Konecranes, quarterly revenue down while orders grow

In the third quarter of 2025, the Finnish vehicle manufacturer
Konecranes recorded a
reduction in revenues which was matched by an increase in
new orders. In the period, the company's turnover was
was 988.7 million euros, down -7.6% on the third quarter
quarter of 2024. Ebitda was
€189.6 million (+14.8%), operating profit of €153.6 million (+11.2%)
and net profit of €103.8 million (+2.7%). In the segment alone
of Konecranes port cranes achieved revenues of
€325.9 million (-18.7%) and an operating profit of €34.4 million (-7.3%).
The value of new orders acquired in the period
July-September of this year amounted to 1.15 billion
euro (+20.1%), of which 453.2 million relating to port vessels alone
(+35,8%). The value of the group's orderbook as at 30 September
was 3.06 billion (+7.4%), of which 1.69 billion related to the
port equipment segment (+10.3%).