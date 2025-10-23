At the Reefer Terminal in Vado Ligure a new maritime service for rolling stock with North Africa

From the end of the month, the Reefer Terminal in Vado Ligure will be
included in the network of maritime services of the Neapolitan Blue
Lines with the arrival of the Lider Trabzon
, the first of three units
of the lo-lo/ro-ro type that will connect the Vado terminal with the
port of Misrata, in Libya. The service for the transport of
Vado Ligure will be called every twenty days.
"The start of this new connection dedicated to
rolling stock - commented Santi Casciano, CEO of
Vado Gateway and Reefer Terminal - highlights the flexibility of
Reefer Terminal in operating different types of goods: from
fruit, the terminal's historic core business, to the oversized ones, from
containers that do not require controlled temperature up to
rolling stock".