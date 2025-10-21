Port of La Spezia, the first tests of the cold ironing system have been carried out at Molo Garibaldi

Today in the port of La Spezia the first
Cold ironing system testing for energy supply
electricity from the shore grid to the ships at berth. The
experimentation, at the forefront of the Italian port scene, is
occurred by connecting the transformer cabin on the quay to the pier
Garibaldi to MSC Cruises' MSC Seaview
cruise ship.
The operation took place with the help of a special robot
purchased in Estonia by the Port System Authority of the
Eastern Ligurian Sea that brought the cables for the power supply
electric on board.
The tests had the aim of proving the correct
operation of the connection system between the
electrical distribution on the quay and the ship, of the systems and
of the equipment carried out by the Port Network Authority, as well as to define
in detail the procedures that will have to be adopted to make the
safe and efficient manoeuvres. The works being tested are
were built on behalf of the port authority by the Mont-Ele company
Srl, which was awarded the integrated contract for the
executive design and construction of the
transformation, for an amount of just over seven million
euro, which completed its work last August.
The extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority, Bruno Pisano,
explained that today "a path has begun that,
through further and necessary tests, it will allow ships
to connect to the electricity grid and turn off the on-board generators.
It is a commitment - he recalled - that we had undertaken, also
through dialogue and sharing with the administration
which we are maintaining and which responds to the needs of the
city, in particular of the districts overlooking the area
where the Garibaldi Pier stands". In addition, Pisano has
recalled that in the port of La Spezia "the overall plan
relating to cold ironing is ambitious and provides for three other
facilities, one serving the new cruise pier on Calata Paita and
the other two at the service of the commercial part".