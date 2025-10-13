The US USTR announces heavy tariffs on port cranes and other handling equipment produced in China

On Friday, the Office of the United States Trade
Representative (USTR) announced changes to the measures
introduced by the Washington government to promote development
of the American shipbuilding industry, which were presented on the
last April
(
of 10
April
2025), soliciting comments on these
Variations imposing additional duties of 100% on port cranes
ship-to-shore produced by China, compared to a current rate
25%, and duties of up to 150% on other equipment for the
handling of goods made in China, including rubber tire
gantry cranes, rail mounted gantry cranes, automatic staking cranes,
reachstackers, straddle carriers, terminal tractors, top handlers and
parts of these vehicles. The additional duties will come into force on
November 9th, eight days after the application of the new duties
100% on all imports from China decided by the president
Donald Trump.
In addition, the USTR announced a $46 fee for
net tonne on foreign-built car carriers
call at U.S. ports that will come into force
tomorrow. Previously the amount had been set at $150
per unit carrying capacity of ships measured in CAR
equivalent unit and in June the USTR announced that it would
proposed amendments to this tariff
(
of 18
April and 9
June 2025
Finally, a provision that allowed
the suspension of natural gas export licences
liquefied in case of non-compliance with certain restrictions
to the use of ships built abroad and has been included in the
a derogation from the tariffs for ships carrying ethane and
Liquefied petroleum gas with long charter agreement
term.
Communicating that the deadline for submitting comments
is next November 12, the USTR has specified that the
Payment of some fees may be deferred until 10
December.