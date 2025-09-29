The EIB is providing EUR 300 million for Phase A of the new breakwater in Genoa

Last Wednesday, the European Investment Bank
(EIB) approved a loan of EUR 300 million
euros to co-finance the ongoing investment programme in ports
of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure, in particular phase A of the new
breakwater of the port of the Ligurian capital which provides for
A total investment of 937 million euros.
The EIB recalled that Genoa is a "core" port
of the TEN-T trans-European transport network and is part of the
and explained that the project ensures a
safe maritime access to the port, even for the most
and thus reduces the costs of maritime transport.