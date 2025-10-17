Piacenza: the port of Gioia Tauro aims for seven million containers by 2029

The extraordinary commissioner of the System Authority
Port of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, Paolo Piacenza, has
the ambitions of the port of Gioia Tauro were raised, and not a little,
in his opinion has the opportunity in the next four years to
increase by as much as +75% the container traffic handled on the
docks of the Calabrian port. Participating today in Genoa at the conference
"Uniting ports, building the future" organized by SRM
- Intesa San Paolo as part of the "Genoa Shipping Week",
recalled that the port of Gioia Tauro has "closed 2024
with 3.9 million TEUs handled. In the first nine months of this
year - he pointed out - we have already recorded a growth
by 11.6% compared to the first nine months of 2024 so, with good
probability, we will close 2025 by knocking down, for the first time
the barrier of four million TEUs. These are numbers
incredible events that deserve to be analyzed in context
national, because the port of Gioia Tauro handles 40%
of Italian containers. A figure that should make us think
on the true importance of transhipment, which cannot be
considered as a mere transhipment activity but which
represents an essential gateway for goods
international market in the national market".
"We must also dwell - he continued
Piacenza - on the 3.9 million TEUs handled in 2024 by noting
as, of these, 3.3 million concern full containers. A fact
important because it makes you understand how she moved
the national and Mediterranean economy and what is the role
within the same, which covers our port.
All this means the production of added value, for example in
terms of VAT, in the ports where the goods are unloaded and therefore
taxes and revenues that remain in the territory, on which
however, it should be reflected considering that few of these
resources remain in the port of transhipment which, however, as
seen, it is an essential element of this chain. Add
In addition, that of the 3.9 million TEUs handled, about 800 thousand are
containers arriving or going to national ports: from this
point of view to say that the port of Gioia Tauro is a port of
transhipment is true, but perhaps it is reductive because
it must be considered that without the port of Gioia Tauro about
800-900 thousand TEUs of goods would not arrive in other ports in Italy and
therefore in the national market".
The ambitions, however, are very great: "I think - he
Piacenza - that the port of Gioia Tauro is a port
essential that will grow further, so much so that
Our traffic forecasts point to seven million TEUs
by 2029. All this, however, can be done
with investments in infrastructure that must be
Funded. I am referring to the expansion of the yards, to the speed
container handling, digitalisation and safety
of computer systems. And then also to the ability to
attract and export goods by train. We have a railway park
of six 750-metre tracks which, in the first nine months of the year,
616 pairs of trains destined to grow. These too
data, referring to goods arriving from other realities
national, which thanks to the giant ships of Gioia Tauro can
having an international market, must serve to open up a
overall system reflection, so that a port of
transhipment has an absolute relevance on the national economy
of ports".
Piacenza concluded by also mentioning the possibility of
development of the Gioia Tauro hinterland: «the goal that
at this moment - he explained - is to verify how
to be able to develop the inland port areas by bringing value
added to our port and the territory. I think having a port
of these physical capacities and not exploit the port area
which is not interrupted as in other ports of Italy
from motorways and hills, is an opportunity not to be missed to
ensure greater development of the territory".