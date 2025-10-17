ESPO, the EU Parliament's recognition of the role of ports in strengthening military mobility and resilience is good

The European Ports Association has expressed its support for the
recognition by the European Parliament of the essential role of
ports in strengthening mobility and resilience
expressed in Parliament's own-initiative report on the
military mobility that was discussed on Monday
during a joint meeting of the Commission for the
Security and Defence (SEDE) and the Committee on Transport and Defence
Tourism (TRAN) of the Parliament. "We note in Parliament -
commented the Secretary General of European Sea Ports
Organisation (ESPO), Isabelle Ryckbost - a deep understanding and
strong support for the important and strategic role that ports
can play in improving mobility, preparation
and military resilience in Europe, as well as the challenges and challenges
needs that derive from the assumption of this role. We hope
that these points are reflected in the final compromise text.
We also hope that this report will be carefully
considered in the preparation and implementation of the next
package and related measures on military mobility".
ESPO, in particular, expressed appreciation for the
amendments to further emphasise the strategic role of
key ports in military mobility corridors, a
support dedicated Connecting Facility funding
(CEF) for seaports, to establish a dialogue between the European Union and the European Union.
between ports and the armed forces, to recognize the civilian role
supply chains and trade, and the
need to ensure business continuity,
ensure the protection of ports from physical and hybrid threats,
Recognize space limitations and the need for zones
buffer in ports, as well as the need for space
sufficient for energy projects within ports,
comprehensively outline investments in ports that
should be considered dual-use and address the
need for NATO and the military authorities to
consult the ports promptly.
The association recalled that in the coming weeks
The focus will be on finalizing the
compromise amendments to Parliament's draft report
and that a follow-up meeting of the TRAN-SEDE committees
is scheduled for December 2.