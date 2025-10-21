Joint venture of Luka Koper and CEVA Logistics for car traffic in the Slovenian port

On the occasion of yesterday's visit to the port of Koper by the first
Slovenian Minister Robert Golob and French President Emmanuel
Macron, the French shipping group CMA CGM and Luka Koper, the
company that manages the Slovenian port, have signed a
Declaration of intent providing for the creation of a joint
venture between Luka Koper and CEVA Logistics, the logistics subsidiary of the
French group, which will manage an area of 2.7 hectares in the
port to operate logistics services to industry
automotive.
CMA CGM ships have been calling at the Slovenian port since 2003 and
currently the container carriers of the French group touch Koper
as part of the weekly Phuoenician Express service connecting
Asia with the Mediterranean and the weekly service
intra-Mediterranean Bora Med.