Appointments of the presidents of the Port Authorities and port reform remain at stake, denounce the operators of the port of La Spezia

"In the last year and a half, the Italian port system has
victim of an administrative paralysis that puts at serious risk the
efficiency and ability to meet the growing challenges
of the logistics and commercial sector. Despite the repeated
Declarations of good intentions by the Government and the commitment
expressed by Parliament, the facts show a persistent
Decision-making incapacity: for months, the appointments of presidents
of the Port System Authorities remain blocked in the
parliamentary committees, effectively leaving the management in the hands of
of commissioners appointed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport. This is denounced by the associations of freight forwarders,
shipping agents and customs officers of the port of La Spezia
specifying that "this situation, although it does not paralyze
formally the operation of the authorities, represents
a heavy brake on the principles of participation, transparency and
control provided for by current legislation".
"The reform of port governance, introduced by the
Legislative Decree No. 169 of 2016 and partially integrated into the
Law 84/94 - recalls a note Representatives of the operators of the
port of La Spezia signed by the secretary general Salvatore Avena -
had marked a turning point by establishing fundamental tools such as the
Partnership Table and the Management Committee, designed to
guarantee: the first a broad representation to share the
strategic decisions the second to carry out the activities
control but above all vote on the Planning document
System Strategy. Today, however, the lack of a decision
clear and effective policy has generated a real "vacuum
normative". Although they act responsibly,
Commissioners operate without the support of collegiate bodies
established by law, thus depriving the community
port and the territory of the possibility of a confrontation
between the main players in the sector and the Authorities
of the Port System. The management is correctly of the hands
of the Commissioner, while it is not yet possible to convene the
representative bodies, which cannot be established due to
of the persistent lack of institutional and political initiative".
"This worrying stagnation - continues the note -
Added to the fact that, for years now, the government has been announcing a reform
of Italian ports which, however, never materializes.
These promises, systematically renewed and never kept,
further accentuate the sense of uncertainty and the perception of
immobility that afflict the sector, slowing down the development of the
national port system. The government and Parliament, unable to
proceed quickly with appointments, leave the strategic sector
of the port "sailing by sight", without a
A shared compass without a defined route. It is a
that risks compromising the competitiveness of the
country and the ability to innovate and grow in markets
international ones".
"In such a serious and surreal situation - concludes the
note - it is no longer enough to appeal to the usual
institutional responsibilities: a real jolt of good luck is needed
sense, that sense of institutions that now seems lost and that
must return to guiding political choices, beyond any
partisan interest. The government and Parliament need to shake up
from immobility, finding the courage to return full
centrality to collegial bodies, reactivating those
mechanisms of comparison, sharing and control that the law
and which are essential to protect the general interests of the
of the nation. Only with a decisive change of course, the ports will be able to
to be concretely the engine of development, innovation and
competitiveness that the country deserves with a shared vision and
recognized".